Photos of Tupac’s Bullet-Ridden Body Shown to Jurors in Keffe D Trial Debunking Years of Conspiracy Theories: Report
A horrifying image of Tupac Shakur's lifeless body filled with bullet wounds has been shown to jurors in an effort to debunk the long-standing conspiracy theory that the rapper is still alive, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The image was presented as evidence to members of a grand jury in Las Vegas, Nevada, who were tasked with deciding whether to indict gangster Keffe D for Tupac's murder.
Tupac, an influential musician of his generation, was tragically gunned down in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996, along with Death Row Records boss Suge Knight. The shooting occurred as they were driving down the Vegas Strip.
The image shown to the jurors displayed Tupac's bullet-ridden body, with visible scars and stitches where doctors had attempted to save his life. It served as a stark reminder of the brutal reality of the rapper's untimely demise.
The grand jury session aimed to dismiss the theories that emerged after Tupac's murder, suggesting that he had faked his death and was still alive.
One witness, a childhood friend and fellow rapper who had been subpoenaed to testify, confirmed he had learned of Tupac's passing from his mother. When asked if he had heard from Tupac since that day, the witness replied that he had not.
Jurors were presented with additional evidence, including a death certificate and testimonies from a medical examiner and a detective who were present during the autopsy.
Blood-soaked seats from the car where the shooting took place were also shown, providing a grim visual representation of the violent attack.
The trial also unveiled shocking revelations from Keffe D, who confessed to his involvement in the hunt for Tupac as an act of revenge.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Keffe claimed to have played a pivotal role, even handing the gun to the shooter during the drive-by attack. His memoir, Compton Street Legend, featured sections read out in court detailing his participation in the violent incident.
Keffe's accounts painted a vivid picture of the shooting, describing the confrontation between Knight and himself before the bullets started flying. He disputed the popular belief that Suge used Tupac as a shield and alleged that Suge was already wounded before the shooting began.
During the proceedings, a witness affiliated with the South Side Crips, Big Dre, confessed to pulling the trigger, countering the widely held belief that Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson was the shooter.
Keefe D is the sole surviving member of the four individuals believed to have been inside the Cadillac that night. Under Nevada law, he can be charged with murder if prosecutors establish that he aided and abetted in the killing.