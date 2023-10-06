Photos of Tupac’s Bullet-Ridden Body Shown to Jurors in Keffe D Trial Debunking Years of Conspiracy Theories: Report

Tupac, an influential musician of his generation, was tragically gunned down in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996, along with Death Row Records boss Suge Knight. The shooting occurred as they were driving down the Vegas Strip.

The image shown to the jurors displayed Tupac's bullet-ridden body, with visible scars and stitches where doctors had attempted to save his life. It served as a stark reminder of the brutal reality of the rapper's untimely demise.

The grand jury session aimed to dismiss the theories that emerged after Tupac's murder, suggesting that he had faked his death and was still alive.

One witness, a childhood friend and fellow rapper who had been subpoenaed to testify, confirmed he had learned of Tupac's passing from his mother. When asked if he had heard from Tupac since that day, the witness replied that he had not.