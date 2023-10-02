Blueface Avoids Jail, Rapper Sentenced to Years Probation for Shooting Man Outside of Las Vegas Strip Club
Rapper Blueface received a suspended sentence of 24 months with a maximum of 60 months on Monday after pleading guilty to a weapons charge stemming from a shooting outside of a Las Vegas strip club, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A suspended sentence is an alternative to time behind bars where a judge may partially or entirely suspend his sentence — that is, if he completes certain requirements.
If the conditions are violated, the state may petition to revoke the suspended sentence and reimpose the original term of the sentence.
The Thotiana hitmaker (real name: Johnathan Jamall Porter) found out his fate on Monday after the October 2022 incident, which started after a man, Kentavious Traylor, allegedly made a joke about the rapper.
Traylor sustained a bullet graze wound to his left hand outside of Euphoric Gentlemen's Club on Windy Road off the Las Vegas Strip.
The victim said he recognized Porter in the venue, revealing he made a quip about the performer "speaking with some females in a cheap vehicle," documents said.
“[The victim] was attempting to leave in his truck after the fight and stated the males may have thought he was 'going for a gun' and started shooting at him in his truck."
In July, Porter pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm and battery charges. At the time, he was also facing attempted murder charges and for owning a gun by a prohibited person, which was ultimately dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
"I know people who get more time for stealing bubblegum," Traylor told the court after Porter was sentenced. "I'm just completely disappointed in all of this."
"From the DA to his representation to him and to everything. It's just all been a complete drop of the ball on my end and I have complete lost faith in the justice system."
Traylor went on to reveal the impact on his overall well-being. "This crime has done nothing but take a toll on my life since the day it happened. I haven't been able to get work. Everything has gone down the drain," he said.
"I know people who do more time for stealing TVs than they do for shooting somebody," he continued.
"I hate the way my name was ridiculed in social media before I could even find out about it," Traylor told the judge. "Like I said, just this complete process has been a complete drop of the ball."