Blueface Avoids Jail, Rapper Sentenced to Years Probation for Shooting Man Outside of Las Vegas Strip Club

"I know people who get more time for stealing bubblegum," Traylor told the court after Porter was sentenced. "I'm just completely disappointed in all of this."

"From the DA to his representation to him and to everything. It's just all been a complete drop of the ball on my end and I have complete lost faith in the justice system."

Traylor went on to reveal the impact on his overall well-being. "This crime has done nothing but take a toll on my life since the day it happened. I haven't been able to get work. Everything has gone down the drain," he said.