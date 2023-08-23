Watch the Video: Blueface Stabbed by Stranger During Confrontation at Gym, Rapper Left Bloodied After Man Threatened to 'Kill' Him

Blueface (real name: Johnathan Jamall Porter) was training Wednesday morning at a gym in San Fernando Valley when the suspect approached with what he said felt like a vendetta.

He claimed the man walked in looking for a fight while adding his commentary on what happened, noting the man had a "look in his eye" that instantly put the rapper on alert.

"I know that look, so I'm like alright," Blueface said, noting he didn't recognize him.