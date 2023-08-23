Watch the Video: Blueface Stabbed by Stranger During Confrontation at Gym, Rapper Left Bloodied After Man Threatened to 'Kill' Him
Rapper Blueface was stabbed by a stranger during a wild gym confrontation captured on camera, sharing a graphic photo of his fresh wound after the man threatened to "kill" him.
Shocking video footage showed the moments leading up to the knife attack, RadarOnline.com has learned. A man could be seen walking in with a leashed black Rottweiler dog while the West Coast hitmaker was preparing for an upcoming sanctioned fight.
Blueface (real name: Johnathan Jamall Porter) was training Wednesday morning at a gym in San Fernando Valley when the suspect approached with what he said felt like a vendetta.
He claimed the man walked in looking for a fight while adding his commentary on what happened, noting the man had a "look in his eye" that instantly put the rapper on alert.
"I know that look, so I'm like alright," Blueface said, noting he didn't recognize him.
In the clip, trainer David Kaminsky tried to get in the middle. "Hold on, bro," he said while the man tried to go toe-to-toe with the Thotiana lyricist.
Things quickly spiraled into a heated argument before Blueface threw a few punches in his direction. In retaliation, the unknown individual appeared to retrieve what is believed to be the knife from his pocket before the video cut off.
Kaminsky told TMZ the man threatened Blueface and declared, "I'm gonna kill you," before stabbing him in the leg and fleeing the scene. The Los Angeles-born performer has since shared a glimpse at his bloodied bandage after paramedics showed up on the scene.
Eyewitnesses said the attacker was driving a black Tesla Model S.
Blueface shared the video with fans along with an update about his upcoming bout, writing in his caption, "I won't be able to fight October 14th due to a injury won't have enough time to heal don't say I ducked none bro came with a dog and a knife at 10 am."
The music artist was slated to face off with TikToker Salt Papi in a boxing match being held in Manchester, apparently on the same card as KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis.
Days ago, Blueface was seen spending time with on-again, off-again girlfriend Chrisean Rock at the boxing ring, leading some fans to believe they are getting back together ahead of the birth of their first child.