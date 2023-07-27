How Janet Jackson Fought Off Bad Boy Rapper Tupac Shakur: 'He Refused to Take AIDS Test for Screen Kiss — Unless She Slept With Him'
Janet Jackson's Poetic Justice costar Tupac Shakur had one condition before agreeing to take an AIDS test while the couple portrayed on-screen lovers for the 1993 flick, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The California Love rapper said forget it — unless she was actually going to sleep with him. During an interview, he confirmed the AIDS test request happened while filming. However, there were rumbles it was just a PR stunt.
"I don't know if it was Janet that it came from," Tupac said. "Suddenly, out of the blue, they wanted me to take an AIDS test for this love scene and I did not disagree if we were really going to make love."
"I said if I can make love with Janet Jackson, I'll take four AIDS tests, but if I'm going to do a love scene with her just like somebody else did and they didn't take a test, then I'm not taking a test. Not only am I not taking a test, but get out of my trailer!"
RadarOnline.com has learned that Janet was "especially turned off" by the incident after rising star Shakur developed a crush on her in real life, insiders alleged.
Costar Tone Loc also said he thought it was "insulting" that Tupac was asked to take the test during an interview with The Art of Dialogue.
After cameras stopped rolling, Janet allegedly put distance between herself and 2Pac and got a new phone number.
"Janet is cool," her spurned suitor said. "She kicked in with me the whole movie. But as soon as it was over, her phone number changed. I thought I knew Janet. I guess not."
"I wanted to show her that I love her. I'm not good at showing my feelings so it was hard being romantic. The hardest thing was to kiss her as Lucky. It might have been a little movie kiss to her, but I really felt it."
Janet later denied changing her digits because of anything he did, claiming her experience working alongside the chart-topping performer was "incredible."
"Such an incredible actor," she said. "He was going to go so far with his acting alone." Janet said she got a chance to see another side of him that people didn't "really know existed," describing him as loving and caring.
Tupac died three years after the film in 1996. He was shot multiple times in Las Vegas while leaving a boxing match at the MGM Grand hotel on the strip. A documentary said the rapper nodded when asked if he recognized his killer, whose identity has remained a mystery.
Duane "Keffe D" Davis, whose nephew, Orlando Anderson, had been a suspect in Shakur's death has now come under the microscope again after admitting he was in the car on the day 2Pac was fatally shot.
Keffe D previously told the LAPD in a secretly recorded 2009 interview that his nephew was the one to pull the trigger and riddle the rapper's body with four .40 caliber rounds, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported. As for the motive, it was alleged to be an act of retaliation after a brawl at the MGM Grand hours earlier.
It's now been 27 years since Shakur's tragic death and there was recently a break in the case.
"LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation. We will have no further comment at this time," they shared in a statement with RadarOnline.com.
The home belonged to the wife of Davis.