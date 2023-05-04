'That's Definitely Her': Ex-Manager of Theresa Randle Speaks Out After Concerning Video and 'Bad Boys 4' Recast

"That's definitely her. 100 percent," Roger Neal told RadarOnline.com exclusively in a statement on Thursday, noting he stopped representing her nearly a decade ago.

A former manager/publicist who worked with Theresa Randle addressed a viral video that seemed to show the actress seated in a walker, sparking concern amongst fans amid news that her role in the upcoming Bad Boys movie had been recast.

Neal said many casting agents had called him over the years as recently as a month ago, wanting to book Randle, but he is unsure of who currently represents her.

The video making its rounds online had no audio and seemingly showed Randle chatting with locals on the streets, wearing a Disneyland sweater, plaid pants, a baseball cap, and gloves.

"On big bl this Martin Lawrence wife off bad boys man she down bad on that s---," the clip posted by Instagram user @bigdoglerdy was captioned.