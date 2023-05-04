'That's Definitely Her': Ex-Manager of Theresa Randle Speaks Out After Concerning Video and 'Bad Boys 4' Recast
A former manager/publicist who worked with Theresa Randle addressed a viral video that seemed to show the actress seated in a walker, sparking concern amongst fans amid news that her role in the upcoming Bad Boys movie had been recast.
"That's definitely her. 100 percent," Roger Neal told RadarOnline.com exclusively in a statement on Thursday, noting he stopped representing her nearly a decade ago.
Neal said many casting agents had called him over the years as recently as a month ago, wanting to book Randle, but he is unsure of who currently represents her.
The video making its rounds online had no audio and seemingly showed Randle chatting with locals on the streets, wearing a Disneyland sweater, plaid pants, a baseball cap, and gloves.
"On big bl this Martin Lawrence wife off bad boys man she down bad on that s---," the clip posted by Instagram user @bigdoglerdy was captioned.
Neal was unable to confirm if she was homeless or just visiting the area, stating that she didn't appear to be in a "bad way" to him simply based on the video.
She lived in Beverly Hills when he represented her, but somewhere along the line her number changed, and her email address is no longer working.
It was previously revealed that Tasha Smith would be joining Will Smith and Martin Lawrence for the latest installment of the Bad Boys film franchise.
Smith was cast as Lawrence's onscreen wife, taking over the role for Randle who played his character's spouse in the first three movies, Variety reported.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Smith and Lawrence for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.
Prior to this latest development, Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman shut down rumors the movie was put on hold over Smith's slapping incident at the 2022 Oscars.
"That was inaccurate. That movie's been in development and still is. There weren't any brakes to pump because the car wasn't moving," he stated.
"That was a very unfortunate thing that happened, and I don't think it's really my place to comment, except to say that I've known Will Smith for many years, and I know him to be a good person."