Tom Cruise 'Not Returning' Ex-Pal Will Smith's Calls As Embattled Star Tries To Revive Career After Oscars Slap: Sources

Sources said Will thought his old pal could help him revive his image.

"Will has approached Tom several times, trying to reconnect and see if they can hang out and brainstorm on some projects together," an insider shared in December. "A solid movie with Tom would guarantee Will's comeback, or so he thinks. Will has even offered to fly to London if that's more convenient, but Tom isn't biting and doesn't even write him back."

