Oscars Host Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Will Smith One Year After Slapgate: 'Odds Of Another Fight Went Way Up'
Jimmy Kimmel wasted no time trolling Will Smith for his infamous Oscars slap at the 95th Academy Awards, RadarOnline.com can report.
The late-night personality referenced the jaw-dropping moment Smith struck then-host Chris Rock while kicking off the show on Sunday, March 12.
"Gimme a second to adjust my danger zone here," Kimmel began, seemingly alluding to the incident.
Later on, he discussed diversity and inclusion, quipping how there are nominees from "every corner in Dublin."
"Five Irish actors are nominated tonight, which means the odds of another fight on stage just went way up."
Smith got yet another jab after Kimmel said, "We want you to have fun, feel safe and, most importantly, we want me to feel safe."
"So, we have strict policies in pace. If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for best actor and permitted to give a 19-minute long speech," he quipped. "But seriously, the academy has a crisis team in place. If anything unpredictable or violent happens during the show, sit there and do absolutely nothing. Maybe even give the assailant a hug."
"And if any of you get mad at a joke and decide you want to get jiggy with it — it's not going to be easy!" Kimmel continued.
As viewers may recall, all hell broke loose after Rock made a G.I. Jane joke directed at the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, last year.
Smith then walked on stage, slapped Rock, and returned to his seat.
He shouted loudly, "Keep my wife's name out of your f---ing mouth!"
The King Richard star's big night was overshadowed by the viral moment, which caused him to be banned from the Oscars for 10 years, the Academy announced last April.
Smith ultimately resigned from the Academy and apologized for his actions, vowing to reflect on his behavior and learn from the experience.