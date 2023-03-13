Oscars Host Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Will Smith One Year After Slapgate: 'Odds Of Another Fight Went Way Up'

"And if any of you get mad at a joke and decide you want to get jiggy with it — it's not going to be easy!" Kimmel continued.

As viewers may recall, all hell broke loose after Rock made a G.I. Jane joke directed at the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, last year.

Smith then walked on stage, slapped Rock, and returned to his seat.

He shouted loudly, "Keep my wife's name out of your f---ing mouth!"

