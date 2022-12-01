GMA's T.J. Holmes Under Fire For Condemning Will Smith's Oscar Slap As Secret 'Romance' Comes To Light
Good Morning America personality T.J. Holmes is facing criticism for condemning Will Smith's Oscars slap after the anchor's secret relationship with cohost Amy Robach was exposed.
RadarOnline.com has learned that several viewers are speaking out about Holmes' previous segment in which he slammed Smith's actions at the 2022 Academy Awards after host Chris Rock made a G.I. Jane joke about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has been battling alopecia.
Smith struck Rock and repeatedly yelled, "Keep my wife's name out your f------ mouth."
"This was awful. It was ugly, it was embarrassing, it was confusing," Holmes said after the show-stopping moment.
"On a night where this entire production, the entire Oscar show was done for the first time by an all-Black producing team, here we are leading off the show and the story of the morning is about one man assaulting another on the Oscar stage," he continued.
Several social media users have since put Holmes on blast for his response to Smith amid his return to GMA on Thursday after photos were published from his recent PDA-filled outings with Robach in November.
One person pointed out, "The morning after the Oscars, T.J. was SO disgusted with W. Smith and pretty much told the GMA audience that Smith stained the whole show and the Black crew that historically ran the show … That being said, HIS adultery news IS shameful to HIM and his family."
"So T.J. Holmes had all that to say about Will Smith defending his wife while he was cheating on his?" another posted via Twitter, adding a GIF captioned, "The hypocrisy is staggering."
Reports claim that Holmes and Robach's relationship turned romantic in recent months.
Robach is married to actor Andrew Shue while Holmes is wed to attorney Marilee Fiebig, both of whom they had reportedly split from prior to dating.
"This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," an insider told People. "The relationship didn't start until after that."
News of Robach and Shue's "almost finalized" divorce was announced on Thursday after the Melrose Place star scrubbed photos with Robach from his social media accounts.
RadarOnline.com previously confirmed that both Robach and Holmes had deleted or deactivated their instagram accounts amid the scandal. Holmes also wiped his Twitter.
The GMA3: What You Need to Know anchors returned to the show today, quipping about being excited for the weekend before failing to address the reports on their relationship.