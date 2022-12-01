GMA's T.J. Holmes Under Fire For Condemning Will Smith's Oscar Slap As Secret 'Romance' Comes To Light

Smith struck Rock and repeatedly yelled, "Keep my wife's name out your f------ mouth."

"This was awful. It was ugly, it was embarrassing, it was confusing," Holmes said after the show-stopping moment.

"On a night where this entire production, the entire Oscar show was done for the first time by an all-Black producing team, here we are leading off the show and the story of the morning is about one man assaulting another on the Oscar stage," he continued.

Several social media users have since put Holmes on blast for his response to Smith amid his return to GMA on Thursday after photos were published from his recent PDA-filled outings with Robach in November.