'Inexcusable!' Will Smith Issues Public Apology To Chris Rock, Says Slap Was 'Unacceptable' But Joke About Jada Was 'Too Much To Bear'

Will continued by addressing the comedian directly. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," the actor stated.

Turning his focus to the Academy, the people watching at home, and his King Richard family, the Oscar winner added, "I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us."

"I am a work in progress," Will concluded.