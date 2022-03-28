Chris Rock Left 'Shaken' After Will Smith Slap, Didn't Know Jada Pinkett Smith Suffers From Alopecia

Will Smith and Chris Rock have not made up, despite an earlier report from Diddy. A source revealed the men haven't spoken since Will slapped Chris on live television Sunday night at the Oscars.

According to the insider, Chris had no idea that Jada Pinkett Smith has Alopecia when he made the tasteless joke about G.I. Jane. Alopecia is a medical condition that causes hair loss. The actress has been vocal about her struggle in the past.