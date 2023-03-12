95th Academy Awards: Stars Command The Red Carpet For Hollywood's Biggest Night — Photos
Several of Hollywood's biggest celebrities stepped out in style for the highly anticipated 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night.
RadarOnline.com has photos of the stars dressing to impress for the televised affair taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, wearing show-stopping gowns and suave suits. Some of the early arrivals included Jamie Lee Curtis, Vanessa Hudgens, Sigourney Weaver, and Cara Delevingne, all of whom brought their A-game for the lavish soirée.
Jimmy Kimmel will be serving as the host for the evening, where many of Hollywood's elite will be honored for their contributions in movies released in 2022.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Stars descended upon the champagne-colored carpet shortly before the 2023 Oscars ceremony began, posing for photos and stopping for interviews while making their entrance.
Scroll through the gallery to see red carpet photos from the 2023 Oscars:
Vanessa Hudgens
The High School Musical sensation looked classic and sophisticated in her black dress with white trim.
Sigourney Weaver
The Heartbreakers star turned heads while dripping in gold.
Zoë Saldana
The Avatar: The Way of Water actress looked angelic in her silky number paired with sparkling accessories and a simple clutch.
Winnie Harlow
The catwalk starlet had a model moment while gracing the carpet in a chic yellow gown.
- Academy 'Conducting A Review' After Best Actress Nominee Andrea Riseborough's Oscar Campaign Sparks Scrutiny
- Leaked Letter Reveals 'Outraged' Academy Awards Execs Are 'Upset' Over Chris Rock Slap, Decision On Punishment Could Take Weeks
- Vanessa Hudgens, Jamie Lee Curtis And More Stars Dazzle On The Oscars 2022 Red Carpet: See The Bold Fashion Looks
Jamie Lee Curtis
Fans went wild over the American Horror Story actress' shimmering nude gown.
Charles Parneil
The Top Gun: Maverick star hit the carpet wearing a dapper blue suit.
Ashley Graham
The model wowed in a sheer black number complimented by her sleek up 'do.
Laverne Cox
All eyes were on the Orange Is the New Black star in her stunning teal and black satin gown.