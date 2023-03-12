Your tip
95th Academy Awards: Stars Command The Red Carpet For Hollywood's Biggest Night — Photos

Source: Jen Lowery / MEGA
Mar. 12 2023, Published 7:27 p.m. ET

Several of Hollywood's biggest celebrities stepped out in style for the highly anticipated 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

RadarOnline.com has photos of the stars dressing to impress for the televised affair taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, wearing show-stopping gowns and suave suits. Some of the early arrivals included Jamie Lee Curtis, Vanessa Hudgens, Sigourney Weaver, and Cara Delevingne, all of whom brought their A-game for the lavish soirée.

Jimmy Kimmel will be serving as the host for the evening, where many of Hollywood's elite will be honored for their contributions in movies released in 2022.

Stars descended upon the champagne-colored carpet shortly before the 2023 Oscars ceremony began, posing for photos and stopping for interviews while making their entrance.

Scroll through the gallery to see red carpet photos from the 2023 Oscars:

Vanessa Hudgens

The High School Musical sensation looked classic and sophisticated in her black dress with white trim.

th academy awards red carpet oscars photos
Source: Jen Lowery / MEGA

Sigourney Weaver

The Heartbreakers star turned heads while dripping in gold.

th academy awards red carpet oscars photos
Source: Jen Lowery / MEGA

Zoë Saldana

The Avatar: The Way of Water actress looked angelic in her silky number paired with sparkling accessories and a simple clutch.

th academy awards red carpet oscars photos
Source: Jen Lowery / MEGA

Winnie Harlow

The catwalk starlet had a model moment while gracing the carpet in a chic yellow gown.

th academy awards red carpet oscars photos
Source: Jen Lowery / MEGA

Jamie Lee Curtis

Fans went wild over the American Horror Story actress' shimmering nude gown.

th academy awards red carpet oscars photos
Source: Jen Lowery / MEGA

Charles Parneil

The Top Gun: Maverick star hit the carpet wearing a dapper blue suit.

th academy awards red carpet oscars photos
Source: Jen Lowery / MEGA

Ashley Graham

The model wowed in a sheer black number complimented by her sleek up 'do.

th academy awards red carpet oscars photos
Source: Jen Lowery / MEGA

Laverne Cox

All eyes were on the Orange Is the New Black star in her stunning teal and black satin gown.

th academy awards red carpet oscars photos
Source: Jen Lowery / MEGA
© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.