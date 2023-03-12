95th Academy Awards: Stars Command The Red Carpet For Hollywood's Biggest Night — Photos

Several of Hollywood's biggest celebrities stepped out in style for the highly anticipated 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

RadarOnline.com has photos of the stars dressing to impress for the televised affair taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, wearing show-stopping gowns and suave suits. Some of the early arrivals included Jamie Lee Curtis, Vanessa Hudgens, Sigourney Weaver, and Cara Delevingne, all of whom brought their A-game for the lavish soirée.

Jimmy Kimmel will be serving as the host for the evening, where many of Hollywood's elite will be honored for their contributions in movies released in 2022.

