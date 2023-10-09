'S--- Might Get Sticky': 50 Cent Trolls Diddy After Suspect Connected to Tupac's Murder is Arrested — 'Time to Lawyer Up'
50 Cent trolled Diddy this week after a suspect connected to the murder of Tupac Shakur was arrested, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come after Duane Keith "Keffe D" Davis was arrested and charged with first-degree murder last month in connection to Tupac’s September 1996 murder, 50 Cent trolled Diddy on Instagram.
“Damn so pac got lined by brother love,” 50 Cent wrote on Monday morning. “LOL Time to Lawyer up, s--- might get sticky.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Diddy – whose real name is Sean Love Combs – was long rumored to have been involved in Tupac’s September 1996 slaying in Las Vegas.
According to retired LAPD detective Greg Kading, Diddy allegedly hired Crips gang member Keffe D to kill Tupac and his manager, Suge Knight, for $1 million.
Keffe D’s nephew, Orlando "Baby Lane" Anderson, was ultimately suspected to be the one who shot Tupac down on September 7, 1996. The 25-year-old rapper died days later on September 13.
Meanwhile, Keffe D seemed to implicate Diddy in Tupac’s murder during an interview given less than two months before his arrest on September 29, 2023.
“If I wouldn’t have ever met [Diddy], I wouldn’t have ever been involved in this bulls---,” Keffe D said in August. “I would’ve never met the brother. I never would’ve been involved in this bulls---.”
“It really crashed two people’s empires in one night,” Keffe D continued. “Mine’s for sure — Suge’s too. [Diddy] the only one still balling. He made our s--- go down, man.”
Keffe D also detailed the night Tupac was murdered in another interview in 2021.
According to Keffe D, he was in the car with Anderson when Anderson shot at Tupac and Suge Knight on September 7, 1996 in Las Vegas.
“We just pulled up to the stop light. They were making a right and there was about 17 cars,” Keffe D said at the time. “We just pulled up in the gutter lane and seen their a--, and that first shot hit [Suge Knight] in the head, I thought he was dead.”
“Suge just ducked his head and the first bullet went in his head and the next one hit [Tupac] and he was trying to do a break dance, trying to jump in the back seat or something,” Keffe D continued.
“Looked like he was trying to jump up but bullets was hitting his a--.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Las Vegas police arrested Keffe D on September 29 – just more than 27 years after Tupac was fatally shot on September 7, 1996.
Authorities raided Keffe D’s Las Vegas home in July, and he was ultimately charged with first-degree murder in connection to Tupac’s murder upon his arrest late last month.