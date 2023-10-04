Suspected Tupac Shooter Keffe D's Lawyer No-Show at First Hearing, Arraignment Delayed

According to detectives, Keffe D was one of four individuals initially linked to the murder during the early stages of the investigation. The other suspects, Orlando Anderson, Terrence Brown, and DeAndre Smith, have since passed away. Davis' arrest now leaves him as the sole remaining suspect in the case.

Sources in Las Vegas have revealed that Davis had frequently ridiculed and taunted law enforcement behind closed doors for several years prior to his arrest.

Born and raised in Compton, Los Angeles, Davis reportedly boasted about organizing tours of the Las Vegas strip as a limo driver, where he would describe the moments leading up to and after the fatal shooting of Tupac.