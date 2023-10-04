Suspected Tupac Shooter Keffe D's Lawyer No-Show at First Hearing, Arraignment Delayed
Duane 'Keffe D' Davis, the self-proclaimed Compton gangster and the only surviving suspect in the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur made his first appearance in court on Wednesday after his arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The hearing, which was scheduled for his arraignment on murder charges, was delayed to October 19 due to the absence of his attorney.
According to the U.S. Sun, the court proceeding took place in a packed Las Vegas courtroom, with Keffe D dressed in a navy blue prison uniform and shackled at his legs and waist. Despite the absence of his lawyer, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson confirmed that the attorney's failure to show up would not affect the trial or any legal proceedings.
Keffe D is the only surviving suspect connected to the murder of Tupac in 1996. The investigation into the rapper's death has been ongoing for over two decades, making this case of utmost importance to law enforcement.
According to detectives, Keffe D was one of four individuals initially linked to the murder during the early stages of the investigation. The other suspects, Orlando Anderson, Terrence Brown, and DeAndre Smith, have since passed away. Davis' arrest now leaves him as the sole remaining suspect in the case.
Sources in Las Vegas have revealed that Davis had frequently ridiculed and taunted law enforcement behind closed doors for several years prior to his arrest.
Born and raised in Compton, Los Angeles, Davis reportedly boasted about organizing tours of the Las Vegas strip as a limo driver, where he would describe the moments leading up to and after the fatal shooting of Tupac.
Further reports suggest that Davis claimed to have a long-standing deal, known as a proffered deal, which allegedly protected him from prosecution. However, Clark County District Attorney Wolfson has stated that this will not impact the trial or any legal proceedings.
Davis has been remanded in custody without bail as the court prepares for his upcoming arraignment. The delay caused by his lawyer's absence has extended the anticipation surrounding this highly publicized trial.
As RadarOnline.com recently reported, Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight announced that he would not testify against Tupac's murder suspect and fiercely denied the gangster's claim that his nephew was the shooter.
Knight refused to speak ill of Davis, revealing they've known each other since childhood. The imprisoned ex-music mogul was in the BMW with Tupac when the deadly shots were fired.