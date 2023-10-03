Suge Knight Says He Won’t Testify in Tupac Murder Trial, Disputes Keffe D’s Claim That Nephew Was Shooter

It's been almost 30 years since Tupac was killed and police finally arrested a suspect in connection to the the murder. While Knight said he was surprised to hear of Davis' arrest, he refused to testify if he's called to do so at trial.

In an interview from prison, where Knight is serving a 28-year sentence over a 2015 fatal hit-and-run incident, the Death Row Records co-founder insinuated that authorities were making a misstep in arresting Davis.

