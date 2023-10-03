Suge Knight Says He Won’t Testify in Tupac Murder Trial, Disputes Keffe D’s Claim That Nephew Was Shooter
Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight said he will not testify against Tupac Shakur murder suspect Duane "Keffe D" Davis and fiercely denies the gangster's claim that his nephew was the shooter, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Knight was an eyewitness to the infamous murder that took place on the Las Vegas Strip in September 1996.
It's been almost 30 years since Tupac was killed and police finally arrested a suspect in connection to the the murder. While Knight said he was surprised to hear of Davis' arrest, he refused to testify if he's called to do so at trial.
In an interview from prison, where Knight is serving a 28-year sentence over a 2015 fatal hit-and-run incident, the Death Row Records co-founder insinuated that authorities were making a misstep in arresting Davis.
Talking to TMZ on Monday, Knight said, "Police and prosecutors are barking up the wrong tree" with the arrest. Knight also denied the longstanding rumor that Davis' nephew, Orlando Anderson, was actually the shooter.
Knight refused to speak ill of Davis, revealing they've known each other since childhood. The imprisoned ex-music mogul was in the BMW with Tupac when the deadly shots were fired.
If prosecutors wanted to hear from Knight or if he was called as a witness at trial, he said he'd still refuse. While on the topic of refusing to speak out against Davis, Knight stated he was done "ratting out" people to authorities.
Authorities claimed that Davis was the mastermind behind the shooting and supplied the gun that fired the fatal gunshots. Shortly before the murder, Tupac's crew had a violent run-in with Anderson inside the MGM Grand following a Mike Tyson boxing match.
Knight refused to say who fired the gun but insisted it was not Anderson. He also suggested that Davis should not take the fall for the murder. While Knight remained tight-lipped about the shooting, Davis has been openly blabbing about the fateful evening for years.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Davis bragged about the details surrounding Tupac's murder in his self-published book, Compton Street Legend, which police said played a key role in the renewed investigation.