Jada Pinkett-Smith 'Shocked' Will Smith Called Her 'Wife' After Chris Rock Oscars Slap

When Will shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your f------ mouth," she was surprised because they had been secretly separated for years and no longer called each other husband and wife.

“First of all, I’m really shocked, because mind you, I’m not there. We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time,” Jada told Hoda Kotb in an NBC News primetime special while promoting her upcoming memoir, Worthy.