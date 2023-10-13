Jada Pinkett-Smith 'Shocked' Will Smith Called Her 'Wife' After Chris Rock Oscars Slap
Jada Pinkett-Smith continued to dig herself a hole by spilling secrets about her separation from Will Smith. This time, saying she was "shocked" by the Chris Rock Oscars slap felt around the world — but not for the reason you might think, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
When Will shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your f------ mouth," she was surprised because they had been secretly separated for years and no longer called each other husband and wife.
“First of all, I’m really shocked, because mind you, I’m not there. We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time,” Jada told Hoda Kotb in an NBC News primetime special while promoting her upcoming memoir, Worthy.
“I’m like, ‘What is going on right now? Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth?’ I’m really worried for Will because I don’t know what’s going on," Jada explained.
For those living under a rock — Will smacked Chris on the live broadcast of the 2022 Oscars after the comedian made a joke about Jada's baldness. The Girls Trip actress had confirmed she had alopecia years before.
Speaking about her reaction to the joke, Jada stated, “I did that eye roll not so much for me — and I think this is really important — but the fact that there could be a jab at alopecia."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Jada is telling all about family secrets during the promotional tour for her upcoming book, a move that sources say is deeply affecting her children and Will.
Jada revealed she's been separated from Will for seven years and they live separate lives despite failing to make their split legal. She also called Tupac her "soulmate" and claimed they never hooked up. Fans slammed Jada, claiming her revelation was a diss at her estranged husband.
As far as the world knew — Jada and Will were as solid as they come in Hollywood, even after she admitted to an entanglement with her son Jaden's friend, August Alsina, 31, in 2020. At the time, they put on a brave face, with Jada confirming the cheating rumors on Red Table Talk with Will by her side — but only after August spilled the tea.
Despite their outward happy family appearance, insiders shared that "Jada torched her marriage to the ground when she brought Will on Red Table Talk and publicly humiliated him in front of the world."
The source said Will hadn't believed Jada cheated and ruthlessly defended his estranged wife's honor despite being secretly separated.
"Will defended Jada against infidelity accusations at the time of the affair, and he would get into it with people. He truly believed she hadn’t cheated. There was no walking back from that and Jada knew this too," an insider shared.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Jada talking about the split has made their kids, Jaden and Willow, "extremely fragile right now." The source said the kids are "clearly traumatized by their parents' behavior to the point where they're acting out."