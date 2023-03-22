Tom Cruise Has 'No Part' In 16-Year-Old Daughter Suri's Life, Source Claims
Actor Tom Cruise allegedly has "no part" in his teenage daughter Suri Cruise's life, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cruise, 60, welcomed Suri to the world with ex-wife Katie Holmes in April 2006, the same year that the couple married.
After five years of marriage, the 60-year-old actor and Holmes called it quits in 2011.
A source told Page Six that since Holmes and Cruise's divorce, the Top Gun star had not been involved in his daughter's life.
While reps for Cruise did not immediately return a request for comment, court documents from the actor's 2012 $50 million defamation lawsuit against Bauer Media revealed details of his relationship with Suri.
Cruise admitted in transcripts from his 2012 defamation case that at the time, he had not seen Suri for three months following his separation from Holmes.
"Listen, when there is a divorce … things change," Cruise told lawyers in 2013. "It’s not an ideal scene. It’s not an ideal situation."
Additionally, in the same defamation lawsuit, which was eventually settled, Cruise revealed that his close ties to Scientology was a major factor in Holmes' decision to split.
The Mission Impossible actor was asked if Holmes ended their relationship "in part to protect Suri from Scientology," to which Cruise responded, "that was one of the assertions, yes."
The Church of Scientology has been accused several times over the years of driving a wedge between Cruise and Suri, due to the controversial religion's strict rule of forbidding members from associating with non-members.
In 2016 a source close to the family claimed that cutting ties with Holmes and Suri was "his loss, his issue, his problem."
"He must be really brainwashed," the source added on the alleged order.
Former Scientologist and outspoken critic of the church Leah Remini alleged in a 2020 interview that the church considered Suri's mom to be a "suppressive person" and the "enemy."
For those reasons, Remini claimed that Cruise couldn't "be connected to Suri."
"I’m sure his master plan is to wait until Suri gets older so that he can lure her into Scientology and away from her mother," Remini claimed of the Risky Business star.