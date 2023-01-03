‘He Wanted More’: Katie Holmes Cut Ties With Ex Bobby Wooten After He Fell Hard: Sources
Katie Holmes kicked another suitor to the curb — because the former Dawson’s Creek star is gun-shy about getting hitched again and wants to focus on being a mom, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Batman Begins actress’s fling with 33-year-old musician Bobby Wooten III flamed out after just seven months, and a source revealed, “They were head over heels — at first.”
The Grammy nominee joins a long list of exes of love-‘em-and-leave-‘em Katie, 44. Early in her career, she was wooed by American Pie alum Chris Klein, 43, and Dawson’s Creek castmate Joshua Jackson, 44. Then, after her bombshell 2012 divorce from Mission Impossible hunk Tom Cruise; she spent six years with skirt-chasing Oscar winner Jamie Foxx, 55, and cooked up a brief romance with NYC chef Emilio Vitolo Jr., 35 — but a second marriage wasn’t on the menu.
“Katie’s divorce was so ugly it damaged her. Who knows if she will ever trust again,” whispered a friend. “When Bobby and Katie were just having fun, everything was great. He wanted more. That’s when the problems started,” an insider dished.
According to the source, the Alone Together director is devoted to her 16-year-old kid from her doomed relationship with Cruise and added, “Any man who Katie is with must realize he’s number two behind her daughter. It’s not easy for a man to know he isn’t the priority.
An insider dished Katie is eager for a lasting relationship — yet has failed to find the one. The source said, “People are starting to believe she’s undateable!”
The breakup with Bobby comes months after sources close to Katie were raving about the musician.
The duo was first linked to each other in April after being photographed kissing and holding hands on a date in New York.
Things were so serious that Katie introduced Bobby to Suri, who she shares with ex-Tom. A source told People that, "He is getting to know her family. Katie is having a great time with Bobby.”
The insider said, “He is very kind and happy. He makes her laugh." The sparks ended up flaming out within months.