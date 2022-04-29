Sparks Flying! Katie Holmes Packs On PDA With Musician Bobby Wooten III

The All We Had actress looked casual for her afternoon walk in photos obtained by PEOPLE, opting for crisp white overalls and a matching T-shirt paired with a stylish blue cardigan. Wooten looked suave himself, wearing a button-up shirt, blue sweater and navy-colored pants.

It seems the newly-minted couple are smitten with each other considering they also were spotted with her mother, Kathy Holmes, who seemed to give her seal of approval.

Kathy was seen giving Wooten a hug when they met up. The lovebirds visited the Guggenheim Museum and Central Park during their fun-filled day in New York City.