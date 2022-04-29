Sparks Flying! Katie Holmes Packs On PDA With Musician Bobby Wooten III
Moving on! Katie Holmes was spotted out with musician Bobby Wooten III on a PDA-filled stroll in the Big Apple.
Holmes, 43, and Wooten passionately kissed and embraced while enjoying their low-key Thursday together, also holding hands as they appeared deep in conversation.
The All We Had actress looked casual for her afternoon walk in photos obtained by PEOPLE, opting for crisp white overalls and a matching T-shirt paired with a stylish blue cardigan. Wooten looked suave himself, wearing a button-up shirt, blue sweater and navy-colored pants.
It seems the newly-minted couple are smitten with each other considering they also were spotted with her mother, Kathy Holmes, who seemed to give her seal of approval.
Kathy was seen giving Wooten a hug when they met up. The lovebirds visited the Guggenheim Museum and Central Park during their fun-filled day in New York City.
Holmes was last romantically linked to restaurateur Emilio Vitolo. The now-exes split in May 2021, at which time a spokesperson for the Dawson's Creek star confirmed "the pair have parted ways amicably but remain friends."
"Their relationship fizzled. They figured out they're better off as friends. There's no drama that went down with the breakup," a source told Us Weekly about their split. "Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together — it just simply didn't work out. She's focusing on being a mom and her upcoming projects."
Prior to her romance with Vitolo, she dated musician and actor Jamie Foxx for several years. Holmes and Foxx kept their relationship under wraps but eventually went public prior to calling it quits in 2019. Holmes was also famously married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012. They share a daughter Suri, who just turned 16 this April.
Holmes and Wooten have yet to go Instagram official, although they do follow each other on the social media platform. Wooten has made a name for himself as a professional bass player and he's also worked with several A-list stars. Most recently, he performed with Carly Rae Jepson at Coachella.
Wooten is perhaps best known for playing bass in the Broadway show American Utopia.