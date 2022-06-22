Move Over, Tom Cruise! Katie Holmes Introduces Daughter Suri To Potential Stepdaddy, New Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III
Tom Cruise, who? Katie Holmes is warming her daughter Suri Cruise up to the idea of having a father figure around. Radar has learned the Dawson's Creek actress introduced the 16-year-old, whom she shares with Cruise, to her new boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III.
Holmes must like Wooten because not only was she caught making out with him in April, but he's already met her only child just two months after sparking dating rumors.
The musician has infiltrated Holmes' "inner circle," and the actress is loving every moment of it, according to insiders.
"He is getting to know her family," a pal dished. "Katie is having a great time with Bobby," another source told People. "He is very kind and happy. He makes her laugh."
RadarOnline.com also discovered that Wooten is currently on Broadway, playing the bass in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. He also played alongside Carly Rae Jepsen at Coachella and has a Grammy nomination under his belt, so Holmes isn't the only successful one in their budding relationship.
Cruise's ex-wife doesn't seem to mind their 10-year age gap either. She's 43, and Wooten's just 33.
The new couple hasn't slowed down since their PDA-filled day in New York's Central Park in April. Since then, Holmes hasn't been trying to hide her relationship with Wooten.
On May 26, she was his plus one at an event, marking their red carpet debut as a couple.
Holmes looked like a ray of sunshine in bright yellow. Grabbing attention in the colorful gown at the Moth's 25th Anniversary Gala at Spring Studios, she played the supportive girlfriend role while Wooten presented the former Talking Heads singer David Byrne with an award.
They seem to be pretty comfortable on the red carpet because they joined forces again last week at the Tribeca Film Festival. Holmes and Wooten weren't scared of showing each other affection in front of cameras.
They walked onto the red carpet holding hands and wouldn't keep their limbs off one another.
Besides Cruise, Holmes' list of exes includes Jamie Foxx and Emilio Vitolo Jr. She married the Top Gun actor in 2006 and filed for divorce six years later.