'They Took His Gun Away': Slain Uvalde Teacher's Husband DETAINED During Desperate Attempt To Save Lives

Unsettling new details surrounding the attack on Robb Elementary School have come to light, including a slain teacher's husband being detained in his desperate attempt to help.

The stunning development came after it was revealed that officers had access to ballistic shields and rifles as they stood in the hallway for roughly 60 minutes while children were slaughtered inside the classrooms.

In her final moments, Eva Mireles had reached out to her spouse, Ruben Ruiz, authorities told a Texas Senate hearing on Tuesday.