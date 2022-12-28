'Always Felt Like An Outsider': Tom Cruise Sick Of Hollywood, Looking To Plant Roots Outside Of Tinseltown

An adrenaline junkie, Tom Cruise pulled off a stunning stunt to thank fans for making Top Gun: Maverick the biggest hit of 2022. On December 19, the 60-year-old released a clip of himself casually hanging outside a helicopter, yelling into the camera to be heard above the chopper's blades.

The daredevil move was about as Hollywood as you can get. But sources revealed the megastar isn't a fan of the town that made him famous, RadarOnline.com has learned.