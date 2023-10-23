Your tip
Move Over, Will: Jada Pinkett-Smith's Friends Believe She's Looking for 'Another Famous Partner'

Friends think Jada has "gotten restless" and might be "looking for greener pastures."

Oct. 23 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Actress Jada Pinkett-Smith's recent revelation that she and husband Will Smith have been living "completely separate lives" is old news to pals, who believe the Girls Trip actress has "gotten restless" and might be "looking for greener pastures," RadarOnline.com has learned.

The big- and small-screen beauty finally admitted in an interview that she and Will have been separated for seven years but didn't go public because they were "not ready yet."

The two have been married since 1997, and share two biological children. Will's oldest kid is from his previous marriage.

The couple of 23 years has been rumored to be on the rocks for years, as early as 2015.

"Their marriage has been on life support for a long time," shared an insider before Jada revealed the news that they have been secretly split since 2016.

Around that time, it was also reported that Will had admitted to friends their marriage had "died" and Jada was aware her husband had an alleged wandering eye. However, Jada later confirmed she was the one who had a hush-hush romance with someone other than her hubby.

Sources said Will was "humiliated" when she confessed to an affair with their son Jaden's then 27-year-old pal, August Alsina.

Sources said Will was "humiliated" when she confessed to an affair with their son Jaden's pal, August Alsina.

While Will was trying to rebuild his shattered acting career after his calamitous Chris Rock slap on the 2022 Oscars broadcast, Jada was busy focusing on her Facebook chat show Red Table Talk — the same program she admitted the "entanglement" with Alsina.

When revealing their split, Jada and Will said divorce was off the table; but insiders shared there might be a financial reason why.

Sources told The National Enquirer that Will only remained in the marriage to allegedly avoid a massive payout from their combined $400 million fortune. Meanwhile, another insider claimed that Jada has stuck around to share the spotlight from Will's once massive stardom — a status she will continue to seek no matter her outcome with Will.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

It's been reported that Will has remained in the marriage to allegedly avoid a massive payout .

"Without Will, Jada would be a nobody in Hollywood," the insider told the outlet. "But she's gotten restless with the hit he's taken to his career since the Oscars fiasco and started ripping him in public."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Jada copped flak after fans believed she was dissing her A-list husband by confessing to their separation, calling Tupac her "soulmate," and slamming Will about the slap.

jada pinkett smith torched her marriage will smith august affair
Source: MEGA

Pals fear Jada isn't determined to fix her marriage to Will.

Even though he showed up to support her book at an event earlier this week, sources shared that Jada isn't as determined to fix their marriage.

"People around them believe she may be looking for greener pastures — and another famous partner," a well-connected insider shared.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Jada for comment.

