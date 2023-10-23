Move Over, Will: Jada Pinkett-Smith's Friends Believe She's Looking for 'Another Famous Partner'

Actress Jada Pinkett-Smith's recent revelation that she and husband Will Smith have been living "completely separate lives" is old news to pals, who believe the Girls Trip actress has "gotten restless" and might be "looking for greener pastures," RadarOnline.com has learned.

The big- and small-screen beauty finally admitted in an interview that she and Will have been separated for seven years but didn't go public because they were "not ready yet."