Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' Crew 'Walking on Eggshells' as He's 'Obsessed' With Outperforming 'Top Gun: Maverick'

May 14 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Tom Cruise is putting the finishing touches to Mission: Impossible 7 ahead of its long-awaited July release — but everyone is walking on eggshells around him as he barks out orders and micromanages the rollout to a degree that's ridiculous even by his high standards, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Tom is pushing the completion to the absolute limit in terms of deadlines and scheduling, and it's nerve-racking for everybody, especially on the business side," shared a spy. "The movie's ending is still being shot, revised and reimagined. They're shooting M:I8 back to back — but M:I7 isn't finished and it's coming out in two months!"

As RadarOnline.com's readers know, Cruise's tough taskmaster approach is the stuff of Hollywood legend. During filming in 2020, shocking leaked audio revealed him ranting and raving at the cast and crew for failing to meet his sky-high pandemic safety demands.

And writer-director Christopher McQuarrie recently admitted M:I7 was "chaos" to film.