Battle Of The Heartthrobs! Tom Cruise 'Blames' Golden Globes Snub On Old Pal Brad Pitt: Sources
Bitter Tom Cruise is fuming over his Golden Globes snub — and he's blaming old foe Brad Pitt for sabotaging his chances of Hollywood success, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 60-year-old action star had his biggest box-office hit ever in Top Gun: Maverick, which netted over $200 million the first week alone, but he wasn't even nominated for an award by the foreign press association.
"Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" snitched a source.
"This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."
Sources squealed that it likely didn't do Tom any favors that in 2021 he returned his three Globe trophies — for Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire, and Magnolia — to protest the lack of diversity in the organization.
"He took a stand and no doubt it didn't go over well with them," tattled a tipster. "A lot of people are convinced that's the real reason he was subbed."
But sources snitch that Tom is blaming his longtime rival Brad, who is nominated this year for Babylon. The dueling heartthrobs famously clashed while making 1994's Interview with the Vampire — and a spy dished Tom's still "obsessed" with beating Brad, who has an Oscar under his belt.
"It stinks that Brad, once again, seems to have milked his relationship with the foreign journalists at the Globes to get his own movie — which many consider way inferior to Top Gun — a ton of nods," said the insider. "As far as Tom's concerned, this snub is all Brad's fault!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Tom's rep for comment.
Brad's not the only person in Hollywood that Tom has been turning his nose up at. Sources claimed the Mission Impossible star has been dodging ex-pal Will Smith's calls as he desperately pushes for a career comeback after he slapped Chris Rock across the face on the Oscars stage.
According to pals, Tom's sick of the politics within the industry and looking to stay far away from Tinsletown.