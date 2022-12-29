Bill Cosby Planning 2023 Comeback Tour After Overturned Conviction, Eager To Get Back To Comedy Despite Wife's Concerns

Sources told RadarOnline.com that Cosby may have some pushback at home as his longtime wife, Camille, is hesitant and told him it may not be wise considering he is still fighting legal battles.

"Camille tells him that performing again will be an unmitigated disaster, sparking protests and turning their lives into a circus again," the insider dished, alleging that he has a different perspective on his public perception.

"Bill has it in his head the public still adores him and is waiting for him to make a comeback — and that frustrates Camille no end," claimed the insider.