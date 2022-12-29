Bill Cosby Planning 2023 Comeback Tour After Overturned Conviction, Eager To Get Back To Comedy Despite Wife's Concerns
Bill Cosby revealed he is planning a comeback in 2023 and is eager to start touring after his conviction was overturned, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The embattled former TV star answered "yes" when host Scott Spears asked on WGN Talk if next year would mark the beginning of his return to the spotlight.
Sources told RadarOnline.com that Cosby may have some pushback at home as his longtime wife, Camille, is hesitant and told him it may not be wise considering he is still fighting legal battles.
"Camille tells him that performing again will be an unmitigated disaster, sparking protests and turning their lives into a circus again," the insider dished, alleging that he has a different perspective on his public perception.
"Bill has it in his head the public still adores him and is waiting for him to make a comeback — and that frustrates Camille no end," claimed the insider.
Cosby echoed those sentiments and was more than enthused about the possibility of touring, telling Spears, "When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be."
"There's so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it," added the former I Spy star.
It appears Cosby is ready to get back in front of crowds sooner than later as his rep, Andrew Wyatt, told Variety he is "looking at spring/summer to start touring."
In a shocking turn of events, Cosby was released from custody in June 2021. He spent nearly three years behind bars before his conviction was overturned by the state Supreme Court.
Following the news, Cosby's rep told RadarOnline.com the actor had big plans for his return to Tinseltown.
- 'An Unmitigated Disaster!' Bill Cosby's Worried Wife Warns Comedian Against Stepping Back Into The Spotlight
- Bill Cosby Breaks Silence On The Moment He Learned His 10-Year Prison Sentence Was Overturned
- Bill Cosby Throwing 'Healthy' Dinner Soirée With Close Friends & Family To Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary Of Overturned Conviction
"He has been working on new materials while incarcerated," Wyatt revealed last year.
His rep also said Cosby was in talks for a documentary with a "major production company and network."
Cosby's radio interview comes after five women filed a new sexual assault lawsuit against himself and NBC under a New York state law that temporarily suspends the statute of limitations. The accusers alleged that Cosby either raped them or forced them into sexual acts.
Wyatt slammed the lawsuit as "frivolous" and said the five women who filed were part of a "parade of accusers" who spoke out between 2014 and 2016.