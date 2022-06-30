Bill Cosby Breaks Silence On The Moment He Learned His 10-Year Prison Sentence Was Overturned

During the interview, the man once known as “America’s Dad” described when he first learned the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court had vacated his guilty verdict. He also discussed how it felt to walk free, as well as the other inmates he met while completing his sentence.

“I was napping, I don’t know what time of day it was, but I was napping in my cell – which I called my penthouse suite – on the Phoenix Correction property doing 10 years,” Cosby revealed.

“I heard the cell door open…then all of a sudden, I just hear this yelling: ‘Mr. Cosby, Mr. Cosby, you have to wake up…you have to get out of here, you have to go home. You’re free Mr. Cosby, Mr. Cosby you’re free!’”