'She'll Never Receive a Payday': Bill Cosby Vows To Appeal Judy Huth Verdict After Being Found Guilty Of 1975 Assault

Cosby's rep said the comedian could have been on the hook for much more, telling us that after the trial was over, "America's Dad" jumped on the phone with three of the jurors to thank them. Cosby was not present during the legal battle with Huth.

"If the jurors had awarded punitive damages to Judy Huth it would have been in the range of $10 million plus dollars, which would have been a devastating loss to our legal efforts and the Cosby family," Wyatt explained. "After the verdict was read and jurors were released, Mr. Cosby spoke briefly with Babette Ray (Juror #2) and Adrienne Diggs (Juror #3) and they both stated, 'you didn’t deserve to be in this court but we enjoyed watching Attorney Bonjean representing you. It was honor to not award the plaintiff with any punitive damages and it’s a pleasure to hear your voice.'”