'An Unmitigated Disaster!' Bill Cosby's Worried Wife Warns Comedian Against Stepping Back Into The Spotlight
Bill Cosby is fighting a losing battle to regain his status as America's Dad — and sources say his worried wife, Camille, is desperately trying to keep him out of the spotlight and inside their remote Massachusetts home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Although the 85-year-old comic served nearly three years in federal prison on a 2018 sexual assault conviction overturned on a technicality, sources say he still believes he's beloved.
"Bill is working on new comedy material and he wants to line up performance dates in clubs for next year," added the insider.
"Camille tells him that performing again will be an unmitigated disaster, sparking protests and turning their lives into a circus again," the insider revealed. "But Bill has it in his head the public still adores him and is waiting for him to make a comeback — and that frustrates Camille no end."
And he is still fighting legal battles.
Following his conviction being overturned in 2021, Cosby's rep told RadarOnline.com the actor had big plans for his return to Hollywood and had been preparing for his comeback since being in lock up.
Andrew Wyatt said that Cosby couldn't wait to get back on the stage to tell his story.
"He has been working on new materials, while incarcerated. So, he’s ready to get back to performing," Wyatt revealed last year.
His rep also claimed the fallen star had been working on a documentary with a "major production company and network." Cosby was even ready to get back on the comedy stage.
"He’s been talking to a number of promoters and comedy club owners over his breakfast this morning. … He’s just excited the way the world is welcoming him back," Wyatt said.
However, it appears that none of that has come to fruition — at least not yet — which could be due to Camille's disapproval. Still, Cosby has been living his best life as a free man from the comfort of his home with his wife of 58 years since being released from prison in June 2021.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Camille threw a big dinner soirée with Cosby's closest pals to commemorate the first anniversary of his conviction getting overturned.
The famous couple has continued to host intimate parties despite Cosby's legal battle not being quite over. Earlier this year, one of his accusers Judith Huth was awarded $500k after the jury found him guilty of sexually abusing her in 1975 at the Playboy Mansion— but Cosby's rep told us she'll never see a dime.