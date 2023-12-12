Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation Suffers $11 Million Dip in Donations

harry meghan archewell foundations drop million pp
Source: MEGA

Donations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewall foundation dropped by $11 million.

By:

Dec. 12 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donations toward Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation took a drastic plunge of nearly $11 million in the past year, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's passion project garnered just over $2 million in 2022, a drastic decline from the nearly $13 million they received in 2021, as disclosed in a newly revealed income tax return filed by the charitable foundation.

Article continues below advertisement
harry meghan archewell foundations drop million
Source: MEGA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's passion project garnered just over $2 million in 2022, a drastic decline from the nearly $13 million they received in 2021.

A promotional film, however, showed their notable accomplishments in 2023.

The foundation pays the salary of five people, with the highest earner being Meghan and Harry's right-hand man, James Holt, who got a six-figure paycheck.

He took home $227,405 a year, including a $20,000 bonus.

Article continues below advertisement
harry meghan archewell foundations drop million
Source: MEGA

A promotional film, however, showed their notable accomplishments in 2023.

The Archewell foundation recorded a loss of $674k for last year but reportedly still has more than $11 million in the bank, with sources claiming it's still "on track to continue to have millions in the bank each year for philanthropic purposes."

Those same insiders told The Daily Beast that the numbers "reflect a healthy foundation" seeking "intentional, paced growth."

Last year, two donors gave around $1 million each — a stark contrast to the year prior, when an unidentified wealthy donor gave them $10 million.

Article continues below advertisement
harry meghan archewell foundations drop million
Source: MEGA

Insiders said the numbers "reflect a healthy foundation" amid the ongoing royal rift.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in June that Meghan and Harry were struggling to land projects after losing their $20 million Spotify deal due to their popularity plummeting.

It was around that time that an exec had labeled the pair "grifters" after the Archetypes podcast deal ended prematurely.

Article continues below advertisement

While reports had emerged claiming the royal family feud was nearing a ceasefire, author Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, added fuel to the fire after a Dutch translation published King Charles and Kate Middleton as the two family members who allegedly expressed concerns about how dark Prince Archie's skin would be.

"For me, I edited and wrote the English version; there has never been a version that I've produced that has names in it," explained Scobie.

harry meghan archewell foundations drop million
Source: MEGA

While reports had emerged claiming the royal family feud was nearing a ceasefire, author Omid Scobie's new book added fuel to the fire.

Article continues below advertisement

In another interview with ITV's This Morning, Scobie shared the inspiration behind his latest work.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"I would say that this book is written to sit at the heart of the conversation about the purpose, relevance and future of the Royal Family and whether some of the subjects in the book make people uncomfortable or not, they are still conversations we should be having," he explained.

Sources claim the royal family is "considering" taking legal action, despite them opting not to comment at this time.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.