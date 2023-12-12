Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation Suffers $11 Million Dip in Donations

The Archewell foundation recorded a loss of $674k for last year but reportedly still has more than $11 million in the bank, with sources claiming it's still "on track to continue to have millions in the bank each year for philanthropic purposes."

Those same insiders told The Daily Beast that the numbers "reflect a healthy foundation" seeking "intentional, paced growth."

Last year, two donors gave around $1 million each — a stark contrast to the year prior, when an unidentified wealthy donor gave them $10 million.