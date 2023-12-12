Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation Suffers $11 Million Dip in Donations
Donations toward Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation took a drastic plunge of nearly $11 million in the past year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's passion project garnered just over $2 million in 2022, a drastic decline from the nearly $13 million they received in 2021, as disclosed in a newly revealed income tax return filed by the charitable foundation.
A promotional film, however, showed their notable accomplishments in 2023.
The foundation pays the salary of five people, with the highest earner being Meghan and Harry's right-hand man, James Holt, who got a six-figure paycheck.
He took home $227,405 a year, including a $20,000 bonus.
The Archewell foundation recorded a loss of $674k for last year but reportedly still has more than $11 million in the bank, with sources claiming it's still "on track to continue to have millions in the bank each year for philanthropic purposes."
Those same insiders told The Daily Beast that the numbers "reflect a healthy foundation" seeking "intentional, paced growth."
Last year, two donors gave around $1 million each — a stark contrast to the year prior, when an unidentified wealthy donor gave them $10 million.
- Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Only Work One Hour Per Week For $13M Archewell Foundation, Tax Filings Show
- Royal Mystery: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Non-Profit Foundation Funded Almost Entirely By ONE Anonymous Donor Who Dropped $10 Million
- Is Meghan Markle Running For Office? Secret Payments To Michelle Obama's Former Press Secretary Chief Revealed
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in June that Meghan and Harry were struggling to land projects after losing their $20 million Spotify deal due to their popularity plummeting.
It was around that time that an exec had labeled the pair "grifters" after the Archetypes podcast deal ended prematurely.
While reports had emerged claiming the royal family feud was nearing a ceasefire, author Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, added fuel to the fire after a Dutch translation published King Charles and Kate Middleton as the two family members who allegedly expressed concerns about how dark Prince Archie's skin would be.
"For me, I edited and wrote the English version; there has never been a version that I've produced that has names in it," explained Scobie.
In another interview with ITV's This Morning, Scobie shared the inspiration behind his latest work.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"I would say that this book is written to sit at the heart of the conversation about the purpose, relevance and future of the Royal Family and whether some of the subjects in the book make people uncomfortable or not, they are still conversations we should be having," he explained.
Sources claim the royal family is "considering" taking legal action, despite them opting not to comment at this time.