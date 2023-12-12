Kanye West Didn't Ask Backstreet Boys Permission to Use 'Everybody' on Album: Report

Kanye West sampled Backstreet Boys' 1997 hit Everybody for his upcoming album — but allegedly didn't have permission to do so, RadarOnline.com has learned. The controversial rapper caused a stir with his Vultures album listening party in Miami on Monday night, and fans were thrilled to hear the boy band's chorus mixed with a Kanye song featuring Ty Dolla Sign.

Source: MEGA

It's now being reported that Kanye failed to get permission to use the Backstreet Boys' almost three-decade-old classic for Vultures, with sources telling TMZ that Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, nor their team gave a stamp of approval.

The outlet also pointed out that it's unclear if Kanye asked and was denied — or didn't even bother. RadarOnline.com has reached out to the Backstreet Boys' team and Kanye's lawyers for comment.

Kanye West previews his new song “Everybody” which samples the Backstreet Boys.



This song will appear on his upcoming album with Ty Dolla Sign 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/clDidLhsPc — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 9, 2023

This could pose a problem for the rapper, who is set to release his album this week. FYI — the song is a listed track, and he's already been blasting it in the streets of Miami, with it spread like wildfire on the internet. But Everybody wasn't the only song that made headlines.

Kanye caused a stir weeks ago when he played a snippet of his song with lyrics, "How I’m antisemitic, I just f----- a Jewish b----." He proceeded to recite the lyrics last night. The rapper chose to wear a KKK-inspired hood for part of the event. Photos obtained by RadarOnline.com showed Kanye wearing a black hood with a pointed top and holes cut out for his eyes, which immediately sparked backlash.

Of course, he was dropped by several partners — including Adidas, Balenciaga, Gap, and more — over the antisemitic comments he made last year. "Bruh dressed like a Klan member," one critic wrote on X. "This guy is just not okay he thinks everything he does is normal I think not..." shared another.

"That's not art, it's hate disguised as fashion," shared a third. "Even North in the background looking at him crazy," a fourth naysayer reacted.

North West’s rap debut is here! 🔥



The icon in the making previewed her verse on Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s new ‘Vultures’ album in Miami.



“It’s gonna get messy, just just bless me bless me/It’s your bestie, miss miss Westie” 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/tUEm7bvsgO — Okayplayer (@okayplayer) December 12, 2023

Speaking about North, she stole her daddy's thunder when she debuted her verse on one of his songs. “I love it here, we gonna take over the year for another year, it’s your bestie, Miss Miss Westie, don’t try to test me, it’s gonna get messy, it’s gonna get messy, just bless me,” his oldest child with Kim Kardashian rapped. Kanye's upcoming album is nothing short of star-studded, with collaborations including Chris Brown, Offset, Kodak Black, Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, and Freddie Gibbs.

