Fired 'GMA' Lovers Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Refuse to Talk About Ex-Spouses' Relationship: 'Gossip is Toxic'
Former Good Morning America costars-turned-secret lovers Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are happy to talk about their romance but don't ask them about their ex-spouses' new relationship. The podcast hosts won't address Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig's dating life after RadarOnline.com revealed the two bonded over their marriages being destroyed after Robach and Holmes' hush-hush relationship was exposed last year.
The former morning hosts are used to making headlines and laughed off the latest one about the pair "dirty dancing" at a wedding over the weekend. While Robach and Holmes didn't expect to hard-launch their romance before informing their then-employers, ABC, or before their divorces were made public, they had no choice when photos were published showing the costars — who were married at the time to Shue and Fiebig — out in the wild and looking too close for comfort in November 2022.
Calling the dirty dancing outing "funny," Holmes made it clear that they have no plans to address Shue and Fiebig's romance. As RadarOnline.com reported, the foursome essentially swapped partners, with Robach's ex-husband now dating Holmes' former wife.
Sources told this outlet in January that Shue and Fiebig had been texting and bonding over their divorces — but about six months ago, their friendship turned into more.
The Melrose Place actor and Holmes' ex-wife's relationship was outed last week, with the first photos of the pair being published everywhere.
"There were other headlines this week with agendas and we absolutely anticipated that that was going to happen," Holmes shared on the latest episode of his podcast with Robach, Amy & T.J. "There's nothing we can do about those."
Telling the listeners their podcast "is not and will never be" a platform to spread negativity, Holmes stated, "We are committed to a place that this is not going to be about gossip."
Without naming Shue and Fiebig, he continued, "This is not going to be a place where we clap back at headlines. We are not going to get into that back-and-forth games because gossip is toxic."
While he didn't give names, he gave fans an update on his relationship with Robach.
"We are happy, we are healthy, we are grateful," Holmes concluded. "We are so touched by the response, and we are onward and upward."
Robach and Holmes launched their podcast last week, nearly one year after they were fired from ABC after an internal investigation found they violated company policy by not informing network heads of their romance. The pair defended their relationship in episode one, telling listeners they did not cheat on their significant others and were already separated from Shue and Fiebig when they became romantic.