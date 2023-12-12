$2 Billion Powerball Winner Buys $4 Million Home for Parents After Being Sued Over Winning Ticket

The California man hit the jackpot, literally, when he won the $2 billion Powerball. After opting for a $997.6 million lump sum payout, Castro, 31, is sharing his winnings with his loved ones.

Castro's latest purchase is a $4 million Japanese-inspired home for his parents, dad Edwin and mom Frances, in Altadena, California. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom 4,631 square foot property is located just a few miles from the couple's old home and boasts gorgeous views of the San Gabriel mountains.

According to the Post, Castro has enlisted his brother, Jesse, 27, who is a banker, to help manage his assets.