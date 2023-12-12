Your tip
$2 Billion Powerball Winner Buys $4 Million Home for Parents After Being Sued Over Winning Ticket

california state lottery fighting man suing billion powerball winner edwin castro stolen ticket lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Powerball winner Edwin Castro purchased his parents a $4 million home.

Dec. 12 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Powerball winner Edwin Castro added to his rapidly expanding real estate portfolio by purchasing a $4 million home for his parents, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Though the lottery winner has made several big purchases since claiming his prize money, insiders revealed he's handling his newfound wealth by getting help from his family to manage his assets.

california state lottery fighting man suing billion powerball winner edwin castro stolen ticket lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Edwin Castro opted for a $997.6 million lump sum payout.

The California man hit the jackpot, literally, when he won the $2 billion Powerball. After opting for a $997.6 million lump sum payout, Castro, 31, is sharing his winnings with his loved ones.

Castro's latest purchase is a $4 million Japanese-inspired home for his parents, dad Edwin and mom Frances, in Altadena, California. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom 4,631 square foot property is located just a few miles from the couple's old home and boasts gorgeous views of the San Gabriel mountains.

According to the Post, Castro has enlisted his brother, Jesse, 27, who is a banker, to help manage his assets.

powerball billion winner edwin castro lawsuit man suing over stolen ticket dropped by lawyer bombshell video
Source: MEGA

Jose Rivera claimed he purchased the winning ticket from an Altadena convenience store.

"They are a team and they’re very grounded," an insider told the outlet of the brothers. "They’re not into partying. They’re not out in clubs otherwise everybody would see them."

"The only pictures that they have are of him coming out of his lawyer’s [office] or the bank. That’s who they are. They are just normal people," the source added.

The "normal people" had their lives turned upside down when Castro, a trained architect, came forward with the winning Powerball ticket. However, trouble quickly ensued for the Powerball winner when another man claimed he was the rightful winner — and sued.

california state lottery fighting man suing billion powerball winner edwin castro stolen ticket lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Castro denied the allegations and provided CCTV footage of him purchasing the ticket.

MORE ON:
Lottery

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jose Rivera filed a lawsuit with the help of his then-attorney Estela Richeda back in February.

Rivera alleged that he bought the winning ticket from Joe's Service Center in Altadena on November 7. The same day, Rivera claimed a man named "Reggie" stole the ticket from him.

california state lottery fighting man suing billion powerball winner edwin castro stolen ticket lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Rivera was later dropped by his legal team after the CCTV footage surfaced.

The following day, as the winning numbers were announced, Rivera said he knew he had won and demanded "Reggie" return his ticket, but "Reggie" insisted that the ticket was not a winner. Rivera then reported the incident to police and the California Lottery.

After Castro came forward with the prized ticket, Rivera named him and "Reggie" in his lawsuit.

Castro and his lawyer denied the allegations and requested that the lawsuit be dismissed. Additionally, Castro's lawyer provided CCTV footage of the architect purchasing the ticket.

"I have personally viewed the CCTV footage and it is crystal clear," Castro's attorney said. "Edwin Castro purchased the winning Powerball ticket without question."

The video was also sent to the California Lottery. In November, Rivera was dropped by his legal team after the "crystal clear" evidence surfaced. RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained court documents that revealed Richeda's request to be removed as Rivera's attorney.

"There has been an irreconcilable breakdown in attorney-client relationship and ethical considerations require withdrawal," court documents stated.

The California Lottery also asked to be dismissed from Rivera's lawsuit.

