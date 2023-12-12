'Fox & Friends' Star Steve Doocy Shut Down By Cohosts After Suggesting Nikki Haley Run Independent Against Trump
Steve Doocy got spurned when he suggested Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley take a different approach if she wants to get elected during Tuesday's taping of Fox & Friends, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The political commentator said Haley may want to consider a third-party run to "stop" embattled GOP frontrunner Donald Trump from securing a second term after CNN polls showed his vast lead over President Joe Biden in two critical battleground states: Michigan and Georgia.
Polling voters in those states held negative views of the commander-in-chief's job performance, policy positions, and mental fitness, according to the results. Roughly 40 percent in each state say the U.S. is doing just enough to help Israel, with about a third saying the U.S. is doing too much, and about a quarter argue he is doing too little.
Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history, having recently celebrated his 81st birthday. Trump, 77, has mocked Biden's age and public gaffes, also taking aim at Haley in a Truth Social post shared on Tuesday.
"Where's the Nikki Surge?" Trump wrote via his platform. "I hear about it from the Fake News Media, but don't see it in the Polls, or on the Ground."
Trump went on to call out another Republican rival, Ron DeSantis. "In any event, I hope she and DeSanctimonious are doing well, and continue the same 'Surge' as they've had for the past eight weeks!" he continued.
Doocy, for his part, brought up the CNN polls while filming their show this week. "Given the fact that Trump is so far ahead on the Republican side for the primary, and given the poll we talked about yesterday where Nikki Haley actually trounces in a landslide, Joe Biden, by, what, 17 points?" Doocy reasoned.
"Wouldn't it be interesting if Donald Trump becomes the nominee?" the television host continued. "Nikki Haley runs as a third party because then, you know, she — No Labels has said they want a Republican to be the presidential nominee — but can you imagine Nikki Haley versus Donald Trump and Joe Biden?"
Doocy's pitch was immediately shut down by cohost Lawrence Jones who said that "would never happen."
"She's a true Republican, and she would never go against the party," he doubled down.
"She'd wait in the wings till it's her turn," Ainsley Earhardt chimed in before the conversation took a lighter turn to Brian Kilmeade's tie selection for the show.