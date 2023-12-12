'Fox & Friends' Star Steve Doocy Shut Down By Cohosts After Suggesting Nikki Haley Run Independent Against Trump

Steve Doocy got shut down when he said Nikki Haley should consider a third-party run to "stop" Trump.

The political commentator said Haley may want to consider a third-party run to "stop" embattled GOP frontrunner Donald Trump from securing a second term after CNN polls showed his vast lead over President Joe Biden in two critical battleground states: Michigan and Georgia.

Steve Doocy got spurned when he suggested Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley take a different approach if she wants to get elected during Tuesday's taping of Fox & Friends , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Polling voters in those states held negative views of the commander-in-chief's job performance, policy positions, and mental fitness, according to the results. Roughly 40 percent in each state say the U.S. is doing just enough to help Israel, with about a third saying the U.S. is doing too much, and about a quarter argue he is doing too little.

Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history, having recently celebrated his 81st birthday. Trump, 77, has mocked Biden's age and public gaffes, also taking aim at Haley in a Truth Social post shared on Tuesday.

"Where's the Nikki Surge?" Trump wrote via his platform. "I hear about it from the Fake News Media, but don't see it in the Polls, or on the Ground."