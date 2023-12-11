Former 'GMA' Hosts-Turned-Lovers Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Caught 'Dirty Dancing' at 'Today' Producer's Wedding

Former cohosts-turned-lovers Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes had the time of their lives during a pal's wedding this weekend, making it clear they are no longer hiding their feelings for each other.

Sources close to Holmes and Robach revealed they got "quite handsy" and enjoyed some "dirty dancing" while attending the nuptials of longtime Today producer Jennifer Long on Saturday shortly after the debut of the couple's joint podcast venture, RadarOnline.com has learned.