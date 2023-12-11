Your tip
Former 'GMA' Hosts-Turned-Lovers Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Caught 'Dirty Dancing' at 'Today' Producer's Wedding

amy robach tj holmes handsy dirty dancing today show producer wedding pp
Source: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes packed on the PDA while attending a pal's wedding on Saturday.

By:

Dec. 11 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Former cohosts-turned-lovers Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes had the time of their lives during a pal's wedding this weekend, making it clear they are no longer hiding their feelings for each other.

Sources close to Holmes and Robach revealed they got "quite handsy" and enjoyed some "dirty dancing" while attending the nuptials of longtime Today producer Jennifer Long on Saturday shortly after the debut of the couple's joint podcast venture, RadarOnline.com has learned.

amy robach tj holmes handsy dirty dancing today show producer wedding
Source: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

"T.J. and Amy were all over each other … [they were] in their own world," one eyewitness spilled, according to Page Six.

Robach opted for a sparkling pink ombré mini dress paired with a black fur coat and nude stilettos. Holmes, for his part, wore a fitted gray suit along with a red tie.

Among the attendees were Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and disgraced former host Matt Lauer, who was seen arriving at the Manhattan members club with his girlfriend of four years, Shamin Abas.

amy robach tj holmes handsy dirty dancing today show producer wedding
Source: MEGA

Matt Lauer was also at the star-studded ceremony with his girlfriend.

The former 20/20 host appeared in great spirits during the star-studded event, having been spotted cracking up while exiting alongside Today's Savannah Guthrie.

Robach and Holmes' outing came shortly after news broke of their respective exes, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, dating each other after bonding over their breakups.

Shue and Robach finalized their divorce in May, while Fieberg and Holmes settled the end of their union months later in October.

amy robach tj holmes handsy dirty dancing today show producer wedding
Source: @ajrobach//Instagram

Insiders told RadarOnline.com exclusively in July that Robach and Holmes are determined to bounce back after being ousted from their jobs and show the world their love is the real deal. "They're very happy and talking about when and where to marry," tattled a tipster. "They want to prove the haters wrong."

The former GMA3 stars denied being unfaithful to their spouses during the first episode of their podcast, revealing they endured a "year from hell" after their romance was exposed.

amy robach tj holmes handsy dirty dancing today show producer wedding
Source: MEGA

"To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn't the case," Holmes clarified.

Robach said those in her inner circle knew her marriage was on the rocks before she got romantically involved with Holmes. "I took my ring off early August," she shared.

"It was very clear to anyone who knew me that I was in the middle of a divorce. T.J. is a much more private person than me and just chose to keep that to himself."

