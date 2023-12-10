Matt Lauer Reunites With Savannah Guthrie at 'Today' Show Producer's Wedding 6 Years After His Firing

Lauer's attendance at the wedding marked a rare reunion between him and his former colleagues after he was fired from the show in November 2017 due to allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Lauer was seen arriving at the event with his girlfriend, Shamin Abas. Abas wore a navy blue dress with strappy heels and a silver clutch, while Lauer donned a plaid suit paired with a pale blue button-down and navy tie.

Once inside the venue, Lauer reportedly introduced his girlfriend to the guests and had cordial and friendly exchanges with his former colleagues.

Guthrie, who arrived at the wedding with her husband, Mike Feldman, also appeared to be in high spirits. She waved at photographers and posed for selfies with guests during the reception.