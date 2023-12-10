Matt Lauer Reunites With Savannah Guthrie at 'Today' Show Producer's Wedding 6 Years After His Firing
Today show host Savannah Guthrie and former co-host Matt Lauer were seen together again in public for a wedding celebration six years after Lauer's firing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The wedding was for Today show Special Projects producer Jennifer Long, who tied the knot with CEO Reid Sterrett. The event took place at the Union League Club in New York City.
Lauer's attendance at the wedding marked a rare reunion between him and his former colleagues after he was fired from the show in November 2017 due to allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior.
In photos obtained by Page Six, Lauer was seen arriving at the event with his girlfriend, Shamin Abas. Abas wore a navy blue dress with strappy heels and a silver clutch, while Lauer donned a plaid suit paired with a pale blue button-down and navy tie.
Once inside the venue, Lauer reportedly introduced his girlfriend to the guests and had cordial and friendly exchanges with his former colleagues.
Guthrie, who arrived at the wedding with her husband, Mike Feldman, also appeared to be in high spirits. She waved at photographers and posed for selfies with guests during the reception.
It's unclear if Lauer and Guthrie had a direct interaction at the wedding, as their relationship was reportedly strained following Lauer's scandal.
According to a source, Lauer distanced himself from many of his former co-workers and friends after the scandal, even those who had stood by him. However, Lauer has since been living a quiet lifestyle and is said to be going strong with Abas.
- Matt Lauer And Girlfriend Shamin Abas' Relationship Back On Track After Rocky Couple Of Months
- 'Wedding Planning Is Causing Drama': Matt Lauer's Relationship With Shamin Abas In Turmoil As They Plan To Marry While He Juggles Explosive Tell-All
- Reunited! Disgraced Matt Lauer Comes Face To Face With Ex-Wife For Daughter's Graduation Following Divorce & 'Today' Firing
Other Today show personalities were in attendance at the wedding. Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, and weatherman Al Roker also celebrated the couple's special day.
Kotb and Guthrie made a point of mingling with guests and capturing selfies, adding to the energetic and engaging atmosphere of the event.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The wedding also saw another high-profile couple, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, in attendance.
Robach and Holmes recently went public with their relationship after news broke that their exes, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, respectively, are now dating. According to insiders, Robach was upset by the timing of the news, as it coincided with the release of their podcast.
Robach and Holmes denied cheating on their former spouses, stating that they were already in the process of getting divorced when their relationship became public.
The couple made headlines in November 2022 when they were spotted together on vacation and at a bar while still married. They were eventually fired from their positions on the GMA3 show in January 2023.