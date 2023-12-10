Your tip
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Never' Wanted Names Exposed in Race Row: Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a conscious choice not to name the royals who commented about their son's skin color prior to Omid Scobie's book revelation, according to a report.

Dec. 10 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry never wanted to name the royals who allegedly made comments about the couple's son before he was born, according to a bombshell report.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were aware of the potential fallout that could arise if the royal identities were revealed so they opted to keep it away from the press after their bombshell sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Those responsible for the remarks were left a mystery until a Dutch version of royal author Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, identified the King and Princess of Wales as the two who allegedly had "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be."

Scobie noted in the English version that he was aware of who allegedly made the remarks, but did not publish the monikers due to libel laws.

"I am as frustrated as everyone else. The reality is, though, that this is information that is not privy just to me. Journalists across Fleet Street have known those names for a long time. We've all followed a sort of code of conduct when it comes to talking about it," Scobie said while appearing on ITV's This Morning.

Source: MEGA

The Dutch version was pulled from shops due to a "translation error" last month as a result. Sources said "[Meghan and Harry] never meant to attack head-on," according to Star magazine, which heard that Markle particularly wanted to protect Charles from the backlash.

Insiders claimed that Charles and Markle exchanged letters after the 2021 interview, dishing, "Meghan did correspond with Charles to open his eyes on how hurtful and harmful such words can be even if they weren't meant to be taken seriously."

"Both Meghan and Charles were left with a better understanding of the situation," according to the report.

The former Suits star was spotted wearing a lavish gift from her father-in-law in Santa Barbara amid the book revelations, a choice many viewed as a subtle show of support.

The palace is now in crisis mode, RadarOnline.com has learned, amid claims that Prince William is "livid" and blaming his royal renegade brother and sister-in-law for bringing negative attention to The Firm once again.

"It's not a pleasant atmosphere for anyone associated," spilled a source. "No one is sleeping very soundly right now."

Buckingham Palace said they are "exploring all options" and may consider taking legal action following the explosive leak pertaining to the royal race row.

