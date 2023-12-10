Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Never' Wanted Names Exposed in Race Row: Report

Those responsible for the remarks were left a mystery until a Dutch version of royal author Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, identified the King and Princess of Wales as the two who allegedly had "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be."

Scobie noted in the English version that he was aware of who allegedly made the remarks, but did not publish the monikers due to libel laws.

"I am as frustrated as everyone else. The reality is, though, that this is information that is not privy just to me. Journalists across Fleet Street have known those names for a long time. We've all followed a sort of code of conduct when it comes to talking about it," Scobie said while appearing on ITV's This Morning.