Ben Affleck's 'Disgusting' Smoking Habit Causes Tension Between Wife Jennifer Lopez and Ex Jen Garner: Report

Insiders snitched to Star Magazine that the two Jennifers have a difference of opinion about Ben's nasty habit.

"Jen and J Lo have very different views on it," a mole told the outlet. "J Lo is grateful Ben is sober, and if he needs to smoke to get through the day, it's better than falling off the wagon."

Garner, 51, on the other hand, reportedly thinks it's a "disgusting" habit — even though she realizes it may be a crutch for her rehab vet ex.