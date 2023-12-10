Ben Affleck's 'Disgusting' Smoking Habit Causes Tension Between Wife Jennifer Lopez and Ex Jen Garner: Report
The trio of Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Garner seem to have worked out an amicable co-parenting deal for their blended brood. But sources claim there's one sticking point that's causing tension between the 13 Going on 30 star and Affleck's new wife: his smoking, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders snitched to Star Magazine that the two Jennifers have a difference of opinion about Ben's nasty habit.
"Jen and J Lo have very different views on it," a mole told the outlet. "J Lo is grateful Ben is sober, and if he needs to smoke to get through the day, it's better than falling off the wagon."
Garner, 51, on the other hand, reportedly thinks it's a "disgusting" habit — even though she realizes it may be a crutch for her rehab vet ex.
"She has strict rules that she expects Ben to follow, like not lighting up around the kids," a source said of the Yes Daisy actress.
The insider additionally claimed that it "infuriates" the mom of Violet, 18, Seraphina, 14, and 11-year-old Sam that Lopez allows the Oscar winner to light up whenever and wherever he pleases.
"Jen's been very good about not poking her nose into Ben's affairs," the source said. "But this is putting her patience to the test."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the 51-year-old actor had no issue sparking a cig while driving Lopez around in her $450,000 Rolls Royce. Insiders claimed that while Lopez may understand his need for the crutch, she desperately wants him to kick the habit.
Also in tow for the nicotine-filled ride was his son. Unfortunately for Affleck, there was no hiding his rule-breaking from his strict ex-wife, as paparazzi snapped photos of the family outing.
As Lopez noticed the click of the cameras, she quickly flashed a smile and changed her demeanor, presumably since the last time they were spotted in what appeared to be a heated conversation.
Insiders claimed that the couple had been arguing since their 2022 wedding — and Affleck's affinity for smoking was rumored to be a final straw.
"Jen says it bothers her to look at Ben and see he's constantly chewing his cud," a source said of Lopez being annoyed by Affleck chewing nicotine gum.
"Now, Ben only smokes outside and away from Jen, and he's cut his habit way down by using nicotine gum," the insider added. "But he admits she hates all the gum-chewing as much as the actual smoking."