Trouble in Paradise? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spotted Having a Heated Conversation During Drive Thru Los Angeles
A heated confrontation took place between Jennifer Lopez and her husband, Ben Affleck, as they were seen going for a drive in Los Angeles on Friday, September 29, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 54-year-old singer appeared to be deep in thought while sitting in the passenger seat of their black vehicle while Affleck, 51, chauffeured her around.
The couple seemed to be engaged in a serious discussion during their drive, raising questions among fans about the nature of their conversation.
In photos obtained by Page Six, Affleck threw his hands around in a very animated fashion while in the driver’s seat of his car as Lopez sat quietly looking forward.
During the heated conversation, the Dance Again singer angrily looked ahead as the former Batman actor spoke to her. In another pic, the 54-year-old singer-turned-actress glared at Affleck as the actor continued to talk.
The recent sighting comes after reports that Affleck had been spotted spending time with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, earlier in the week.
Some outlets had claimed that Lopez was "absolutely furious" about the photos of them together. However, sources close to the couple have denied any ill will, stating that Lopez fully supports their "happy co-parenting" set-up.
An insider told the outlet that Garner and Lopez are "friendly" with one another and that their children "love each other."
"It is really a very happy co-parenting situation," the source continued. "Everything is really good right now and should be the same in the near and distant future."
Another source told the Daily Mail that the Gigli actors' relationship is "still on fire."
"They are really happy with each other," the source revealed. "They want to get back to work and are looking forward to the strikes being over but they are also very much enjoying the more time they are spending with each other," they continued.
"[Affleck] is writing, JLO is writing music, so they still have outlets to create while they enjoy each other's time together."
Lopez has allegedly played a significant role in helping Affleck and Garner to find peace in their co-parenting relationship.
An insider revealed that the actress turns to Affleck for advice on how to navigate her own co-parenting situation with her ex, Marc Anthony.
Lopez shares 15-year-old twins with Anthony, and Affleck's experience in co-parenting with Garner has been valuable to her.
Affleck and Garner initially met while working on films together and went on to get married in 2005, which resulted in the birth of their three children. Although they separated in 2015 and officially divorced in 2018, the couple has maintained a positive co-parenting dynamic.
Their recent meetups and family get-togethers have sparked rumors of a rekindled friendship, which Lopez is said to be fully supportive of.