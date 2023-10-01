Trouble in Paradise? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spotted Having a Heated Conversation During Drive Thru Los Angeles

An insider told the outlet that Garner and Lopez are "friendly" with one another and that their children "love each other."

"It is really a very happy co-parenting situation," the source continued. "Everything is really good right now and should be the same in the near and distant future."

Another source told the Daily Mail that the Gigli actors' relationship is "still on fire."

"They are really happy with each other," the source revealed. "They want to get back to work and are looking forward to the strikes being over but they are also very much enjoying the more time they are spending with each other," they continued.

"[Affleck] is writing, JLO is writing music, so they still have outlets to create while they enjoy each other's time together."