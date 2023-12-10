Madonna! Jamie Foxx! 10 Shocking Celebrity Hospitalizations in 2023

Amanda Bynes was declared a danger to herself and others following her infamous naked walk in Los Angeles on March 19. A source told TMZ that the 37-year-old What a Girl Wants star flagged down a car while being naked before telling the driver she had a psychiatric episode.

She then called 911 on herself and was detained at a nearby police station, where a mental health expert said that she needed to be on a 5150 hold after the incident.

Bynes was admitted to a medical and mental facility afterward and began her outpatient treatment to maintain her journey amid her bipolar disorder battle.