Madonna! Jamie Foxx! 10 Shocking Celebrity Hospitalizations in 2023
Amanda Bynes
Amanda Bynes was declared a danger to herself and others following her infamous naked walk in Los Angeles on March 19. A source told TMZ that the 37-year-old What a Girl Wants star flagged down a car while being naked before telling the driver she had a psychiatric episode.
She then called 911 on herself and was detained at a nearby police station, where a mental health expert said that she needed to be on a 5150 hold after the incident.
Bynes was admitted to a medical and mental facility afterward and began her outpatient treatment to maintain her journey amid her bipolar disorder battle.
Chrishell Stause
On her Instagram Story in February, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause confirmed that she underwent surgery to remove a large ovarian cyst. She shared the news by posting a photo of herself while on her hospital bed.
She added that her partner, G Flip, had taken good care of her after the procedure.
"Feeling good and being looked after by my [purple heart]," she continued. "If you have bad unexplained cramps, don't ignore it!"
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx worried fans when he was hospitalized in April due to an undisclosed illness. His daughter, Corrine Foxx, revealed in a statement that the 55-year-old Ray actor was rushed to a hospital following a medical complication.
The Collateral star broke his silence in an Instagram video as rumors about his health issue began appearing amid the lack of updates.
"By being quiet, sometimes things get out of hand," he continued. "Some people said I was blind, but as you can see the eyes are working, the eyes are working just fine. Said I was paralyzed, I'm not paralyzed, but I did go through - I went to hell and back."
Although his recovery journey had "some potholes," he assured his fans that he would be back to work after the health scare.
Jay Leno
Jay Leno went through another hospitalization months after suffering from burn injuries in a gasoline fire in November 2022.
The former The Tonight Show host got involved in a motorcycle crash on January 17 that left him with broken bones, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. He assured everyone he was okay and could return to work the same weekend.
"Just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle," Leno said. "So I've got a broken collarbone. I've got two broken ribs. I've got two cracked kneecaps."
Jeremy Renner
On New Year's Day, Jeremy Renner suffered serious injuries after getting crushed by his snowplow while trying to clear a driveway. His publicist released a statement confirming that he suffered blunt chest trauma and had to undergo two surgeries that saved his life.
According to Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam, the authorities received a 911 call regarding a man crushed beneath the 14,000-pound machine.
The Hawkeye star gave his fans an update weeks after the incident, saying he was already at home to start recuperating.
Jimmy Buffett
On September 1, Jimmy Buffett succumbed to the Merkel-cell carcinoma he had endured for years before his death at the age of 76. He had a scheduled tour this year, which was initially set to take place in 2022, but ended up being canceled due to his hospitalization in May.
"Buffett, 76, had been fighting Merkel Cell Skin Cancer for four years," the statement on his website revealed. "He continued to perform during treatment, playing his last show, a surprise appearance in Rhode Island, in early July."
Madonna
After a long wait, Madonna officially launched her Celebration Tour, which she canceled due to a serious bacterial infection. Per reports, she was found unresponsive at her home before she was rushed to a medical facility and admitted to an ICU.
"I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," she said in her first statement since the health issue occurred. "My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappointment anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."
Michael Flatley
In an Instagram post in January, Michael Flatley disclosed that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer for the second time.
"He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors," his representative said. "No further comments will be made at this time. We ask only for your prayers and well wishes. Thank you. Teamlord."
He was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2003 after a fan spotted early signs of malignant melanoma on his body.
Tamra Judge
The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge faced a health issue while in Scotland to film The Traitors Season 2, leading to her hospitalization.
"Basically, I've had many abdominal surgeries for my intestinal problems I've had throughout the years and there's scar tissue, so luckily they were able to put a tube down my nose and suck everything out for 24 hours and they didn't have to do surgery," she explained to her followers and fans.
Judge expressed her hopes that the issue would never happen again as she had already undergone surgery in 2012 for a strangulated hernia.
Ty Pennington
In July, Ty Pennington updated his followers after he was admitted to the ICU due to a health complication. He detailed that he woke up struggling to breathe after flying to Colorado.
"Turns out, that sore throat Ive had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway," he revealed. "Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver. Wednesday I had surgery and yesterday afternoon I was released from the ICU."
Pennington thanked the medical staff who helped him recover before reminding everyone to listen to their bodies to prevent such a scary experience.