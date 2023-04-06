Your tip
Bloody Photos Of Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Accident Show Gruesome Reality Of Actor's Close Call With Death

Source: mega
By:

Apr. 6 2023, Published 6:50 p.m. ET

For the first time since actor Jeremy Renner was almost crushed to death by a snowplow, photos taken from the scene revealed the gruesome extent of the near-fatal incident, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On New Year's Day, Renner was attempting to clear snow outside his Nevada home when the heavy machinery began to slide. As he jumped out of the snowplow, he forgot to set the parking brake and it began to slide in the direction of his nephew.

The Marvel star jumped into action — but was crushed in the process. The bloody aftermath has been revealed in new photos as the actor began his long road to recovery.

Source: mega

The gruesome pictures were shared on Good Morning America as a preview of Renner's upcoming interview with Diane Sawyer.

While the bloody images represented a terrifying moment for the actor and his family, Renner emotionally told Sawyer that he refused to be "haunted" by the accident.

Source: ABC

The stark contrast of Renner's blood against the white snow was eye-opening, especially considering the doctor's expectations of the actor making a full recovery. For Renner, the photos represented a resilient journey.

"I shifted the narrative of it being victimized or making a mistake or anything else," he said in the interview clip. "I refuse to be f------ haunted by that memory that way."

Source: ABC

Witnesses to the event were not spared from trauma, either.

Renner's neighbor, Rich Kovach, said he saw a lot of blood when he approached the scene. The neighbor recalled looking at Renner, whose skull appeared to be "cracked wide open."

Kovach added that when he looked at Renner's severe injuries, he couldn't tell the difference between reality and his imagination.

Source: ABC

While the accident was life-changing, Renner has remained positive about his future — even saying he would repeat history if it meant saving a family member.

"I’d do it again," Renner said. "Because it was going right at my nephew."

Renner's nephew, Alexander Fries, along with other members of his family, were included in the interview special.

