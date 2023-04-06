Bloody Photos Of Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Accident Show Gruesome Reality Of Actor's Close Call With Death

For the first time since actor Jeremy Renner was almost crushed to death by a snowplow, photos taken from the scene revealed the gruesome extent of the near-fatal incident, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On New Year's Day, Renner was attempting to clear snow outside his Nevada home when the heavy machinery began to slide. As he jumped out of the snowplow, he forgot to set the parking brake and it began to slide in the direction of his nephew.

The Marvel star jumped into action — but was crushed in the process. The bloody aftermath has been revealed in new photos as the actor began his long road to recovery.