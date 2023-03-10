Jeremy Renner Expected To Make A ‘Full Recovery’ As 'Avengers' Star Throws Himself Into Physical Therapy After Snowplowing Accident
Jeremy Renner’s doctors believe the Marvel star will make a full recovery, but the road to getting back to normal is far from over for the actor, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources, Renner’s doctors are optimistic he will make a full recovery, though the long-term effects of the New Year’s Eve snowplowing accident aren't clear.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Renner was rushed to the hospital after being run over by a massive snowplowing machine. The actor was attempting to clear the snow-covered roads by his home in Reno.
Renner exited the vehicle to help his family member whose car had broken down. Once he exited, the machine continued to move and ran over his leg.
Eyewitnesses at the scene described seeing Renner lose a lot of blood. One of the actor’s neighbors is a doctor who rushed over to help stop the bleeding.
Weeks later, Renner revealed he had been released from the hospital and set to work on his recovery. Sources told RadarOnline.com that Renner’s condition was “much worse than anyone knows” weeks after the incident.
- Jeremy Renner Reemerges Smiling In First Outing Since New Year's Day Snowplow Accident Left Actor With More Than 30 Broken Bones
- Jeremy Renner Was Not Impaired During Snowplowing Accident, Tried To Save Nephew From Being Crushed By Machine When Actor Was Ran Over, Sheriff Reveals
- Jeremy Renner On Good Terms With Ex-Wife Sonni After Snowplowing Accident, Years After Nasty Divorce Battle: Sources
An insider said in January, “It’s much worse than anyone knows. Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there.”
“The right side of Jeremy’s chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury.”
Another insider said Renner had a lot of work ahead of him, revealing “Word is the damage to Jeremy’s chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery.” Friends believed it could take 2 years before the actor was back to normal.
“So far, he’s had two surgeries and he will likely require more in the weeks ahead on his leg,” said a source. “Doctors tend to space out operations to allow time for the body’s natural healing process to kick in, and that’s the case here.”
In the months since, Renner has continued to need a wheelchair but is intensely focused on his future. “He’s doing physical therapy every day, the doctors don’t have to remind him,” said the insider. “He’s still in discomfort, of course, but he’s got a will of steel.”