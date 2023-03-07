Jeremy Renner Reemerges Smiling In First Outing Since New Year's Day Snowplow Accident Left Actor With More Than 30 Broken Bones
Jeremy Renner was spotted with a smile on his face in Los Angeles on Monday, marking the actor's first outing since his brutal New Year's Day snowplow accident.
RadarOnline.com has learned the beaming father of one, 52, appeared to be in good spirits while sitting in the passenger seat of a Tesla en route to a nearby office building.
Renner wore a red shirt and had his glasses on, and was seen laughing and chatting with the driver in photos published by Daily Mail on March 7.
Eyewitnesses said the pair was at the office for roughly 30 minutes.
Fans have continued to praise the Marvel star for keeping a positive outlook amid his long road to recovery. It's now been over two months since Renner was crushed by the 14,000-pound machine, leaving him with "30 plus broken bones."
He also spent multiple days in an ICU unit and has been moving around in a wheelchair, according to fellow Hurt Locker star Evangeline Lilly, who raved about him being "brave and strong" as he heals from his serious injuries.
A report from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office showed that Renner, who was not impaired at the time of the near-fatal accident, used the machine to help move his adult nephew's truck from the driveway after a significant snowfall.
The PistenBully snow groomer then began to slide, causing Renner to "exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake" and notice it was heading directly toward his nephew.
- Jeremy Renner Was Not Impaired During Snowplowing Accident, Tried To Save Nephew From Being Crushed By Machine When Actor Was Ran Over, Sheriff Reveals
- Jeremy Renner On Good Terms With Ex-Wife Sonni After Snowplowing Accident, Years After Nasty Divorce Battle: Sources
- Jeremy Renner Back Home After Being Released From Hospital, Friends Believe His Recovery Will Take Years
Per the report, Renner feared the machine was going to hurt his relative, so he decided "to attempt to stop or divert the PistenBully," which resulted in him being "pulled under the left side track." He suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.
The heroic Mayor of Kingstown star was later airlifted to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery the next day.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in January that friends of Renner feared his recovery could take years but are glad he is keeping his head up throughout the process.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there," sources close to the award-winning performer said, noting it was a life-altering experience for him.
"So far, he's had two surgeries and he will likely require more in the weeks ahead on his leg," the insider disclosed. "Doctors tend to space out operations to allow time for the body's natural healing process to kick in, and that's the case here."