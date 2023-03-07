Jeremy Renner Reemerges Smiling In First Outing Since New Year's Day Snowplow Accident Left Actor With More Than 30 Broken Bones

Renner wore a red shirt and had his glasses on, and was seen laughing and chatting with the driver in photos published by Daily Mail on March 7.

Eyewitnesses said the pair was at the office for roughly 30 minutes.

Fans have continued to praise the Marvel star for keeping a positive outlook amid his long road to recovery. It's now been over two months since Renner was crushed by the 14,000-pound machine, leaving him with "30 plus broken bones."