Emotional Jeremy Renner Addresses His Near-Fatal Snowplow Accident, Says He'd 'Do It Again' To Save His Family Member
Actor Jeremy Renner got emotional when he opened up about his near-fatal snowplow accident, saying he would "do it again" if it meant saving one of his family members, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Renner's statement came as sources close to the actor revealed that doctors expressed an optimistic future for a full recovery despite the lingering effects on his body from the January 1 incident being unknown.
In a video clip shared from his sit-down with Diane Sawyer, which is set to air on April 6, Renner held back tears while recalling the accident.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Renner was attempting to remove snow from the road near his Reno home to help a family member after their vehicle broke down. Renner exited the snowplow "without setting the emergency brake," causing the heavy machinery to slide and subsequently crush the actor in the process.
He was rushed to the hospital and despite the grim outlook of his injuries, he survived.
The Hawkeye actor revealed that the snowplow was actually heading straight towards his nephew — and if he was given the choice to save a family member, he would do it all again.
After the traumatic incident, Jeremy's nephew confessed that he thought his uncle was dead after he saw the mangled actor laying in a pool of his own blood.
Jeremy echoed his nephew's concerns and shared that he didn't know how he would look after suffering extensive injuries.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Jeremy Renner Expected To Make A ‘Full Recovery’ As 'Avengers' Star Throws Himself Into Physical Therapy After Snowplowing Accident
- Jeremy Renner Reemerges Smiling In First Outing Since New Year's Day Snowplow Accident Left Actor With More Than 30 Broken Bones
- Jeremy Renner Was Not Impaired During Snowplowing Accident, Tried To Save Nephew From Being Crushed By Machine When Actor Was Ran Over, Sheriff Reveals
While Renner's fans remained hopeful, especially after the actor was sent home from the hospital after several weeks of care, a source told RadarOnline.com that the actor was "much worse than anyone knows."
Renner broke over 30 bones and suffered a head and leg injury. While horrific, those weren't the worst of his injuries.
The right side of his chest was crushed and his upper torso collapsed in the freak accident.
"Word is the damage to Jeremy’s chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery," revealed another insider close to the actor's recovery.
As Renner navigates his road to a full recovery, the actor recalled his family's unwavering support and how at one point, he used sign language to tell them that he was sorry.