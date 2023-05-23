Amanda Bynes Appears Unbothered While Walking Streets of LA One Month After Mental Health Hospitalization
Amanda Bynes was spotted walking the streets of Los Angeles more than one month after her three-week stay in a mental health facility for a psychiatric break she suffered in March, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 37-year-old actress was pictured in West Hollywood on Monday and appeared unbothered as she crossed the street while looking at her phone.
Pictures obtained by Daily Mail show the Nickelodeon alum dressed down in a white Michael Jordan 23 graphic tee, black sweatpants, and white Converse hi-tops.
The sighting also came more than one month after Bynes was spotted visiting a Toluca Lake nail salon in April.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the She’s the Man actress has rarely broken cover since being released from a mental health facility after a three-week 5150 hold following a startling incident she suffered in March.
Bynes was placed under a psychiatric hold on March 19 shortly after she was purportedly found roaming the streets of LA nearly naked.
The actress reportedly called the police after borrowing a passerby’s phone and reported that she was experiencing a psychiatric episode. She was taken to a mental health facility shortly thereafter and admitted.
One source close to the actress confirmed on April 11 that Bynes was released from the mental health facility and was set to receive outpatient care as she continued to work on her recovery.
“Amanda has left the medical facility on her own recognizance,” the source told Daily Mail last month. “She was very cooperative, participated in her recovery, and the staff supported her decision to leave as she had successfully completed the treatment program.”
It was later revealed that Bynes and her on-again-off-again boyfriend Paul Michael had split shortly before the actress’ psychiatric episode in March and that the split was a “catalyst” in her concerning episode.
The source revealed that Bynes was “advised to continue to distance herself” from Michael because “her family and friends believe that her split was a catalyst in her breakdown and that he is not a healthy and safe person for her to be around.”
“They do not want her ex-fiancé around her, and he has been instructed to have no contact with her,” another source close to the Bynes family said in March. “He does not seem to have her best interests in mind and her family has nothing good to say about him.”
Meanwhile, the actress was scheduled to attend a reunion for the Nickelodeon hit All That at 90’s Con last month but ultimately pulled out of the event due to an “unknown illness.”