Amanda Bynes Appears Unbothered While Walking Streets of LA One Month After Mental Health Hospitalization

The source revealed that Bynes was “advised to continue to distance herself” from Michael because “her family and friends believe that her split was a catalyst in her breakdown and that he is not a healthy and safe person for her to be around.”

“They do not want her ex-fiancé around her, and he has been instructed to have no contact with her,” another source close to the Bynes family said in March. “He does not seem to have her best interests in mind and her family has nothing good to say about him.”

Meanwhile, the actress was scheduled to attend a reunion for the Nickelodeon hit All That at 90’s Con last month but ultimately pulled out of the event due to an “unknown illness.”