Amanda Bynes Released From Mental Hospital Three Weeks After 5150 Hold
Amanda Bynes is a free woman. The 36-year-old actress was released from a mental hospital — three weeks after being put on an emergency 5150 hold, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The She's The Man star will begin an outpatient program and will work with doctors who will help her after her scary psychiatric break.
Sources revealed that Bynes left the Southern California facility on Monday after the medical staff gave her the okay. She will reportedly live on her own at home during the outpatient treatment and won't have to worry about her parents filing for conservatorship again, reported TMZ.
As RadarOnline.com revealed, Bynes was hospitalized on a 5150 psychiatric hold last month after she was found roaming around Los Angeles without any clothes on.
The ex-Nickelodeon star allegedly flagged down a car and told the good samaritan she was coming down from having a psychotic episode. Bynes reportedly called 911 herself and was taken to a nearby police station, where mental health professionals determined she needed to be hospitalized.
Insiders claimed Bynes planned to be at the facility for only a few days, but she stayed three weeks.
Her 5150 hold came hours after she pulled out of an appearance last minute. Bynes was supposed to join her former All That co-stars at the '90s Con, but she failed to show due to an undisclosed illness.
Sources said the actress was allegedly down to under 100 pounds when she was hospitalized, with pals telling The Blast they feared she was abusing prescription medication.
Bynes has a history of Adderall use, although it has not been confirmed if she was taking the medication — or any — during the latest episode.
Her psychotic break happened almost one year after her 9-year conservatorship was terminated. The Easy A star was placed under conservatorship in August 2013 following a string of bizarre incidents, including almost lighting her dog on fire.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bynes' lawyer for comment.