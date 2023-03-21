Your tip
Amanda Bynes’ Parents Will Not Seek Conservatorship Of Actress After 5150 Psychiatric Hold

Source: MEGA
Mar. 21 2023

Amanda Bynes’ parents are extremely concerned about their daughter but have decided not to go back to court for another conservatorship, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources close to the situation, Lynn and Rick are in the loop on Amanda’s recent psychotic episode.

As we previously reported, over the weekend, Amanda was walking around downtown Los Angeles without any clothes on. The actress was able to wave down a car and ask to use the driver’s cell phone. She told the man she was having a psychotic episode and needed to call the police.

Officers arrived at the scene and determined Amanda needed to be transported to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.

The medical professionals determined Amanda needed to be placed on a 5151 psychiatric hold, which allows doctors to keep a patient for a couple of days.

Sources claim Amanda was not injured during the episode. An insider said the actress’ close family and friends are pleased nothing worse happened to her.

Another source told TheBlast.com that Amanda had recently undergone, “startling and dramatic weight loss over the last few months.” The source claimed that Amanda’s inner circle fears she’s abusing prescription medicine as she has in the past.

An insider claimed that while Lynn and Rick are worried about Amanda they will not be headed to court.

Sources close to the family said Amanda’s parents feel she has been thriving since her conservatorship ended last year. They point to her being enrolled in school and taking cosmetology classes. An insider said they feel like this episode could be a one-off thing.

The family was pleased to hear Amanda had called the police for help in the middle of her episode.

Amanda’s 9-year conservatorship, run by her mother, was officially ended last year. Lynn had been put in place since 2013 when Amanda started having issues with her mental health.

One incident included Amanda lighting her dog on fire in her neighbor’s driveway.

The actress faced a series of legal issues but eventually pulled her life together.

