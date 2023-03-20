Amanda Bynes Hospitalized On Psychiatric Hold After Found Roaming L.A. Streets Without Clothing
Amanda Bynes is in the hospital on a 5150 psychiatric hold after she was found roaming around Los Angeles without any clothes on, RadarOnline.com has learned. The incident happened on Sunday morning, in which a nude Bynes allegedly flagged waved down a car and told the good samaritan she was coming down from having a psychotic episode.
The former Nickelodeon star reportedly called 911 herself and was taken to a nearby police station to be evaluated by mental health professionals, who determined the 36-year-old actress needed to be placed on a 5150 hold.
Bynes was not hurt during the incident.
She was still hospitalized on Monday morning as 5150 holds last around 72 hours; however, sources told TMZ it's likely Bynes will continue to get care for several days. Over the weekend, she canceled an appearance at '90s Con due to an unknown illness.
Her hospitalization comes almost one year after her conservatorship was terminated.
As RadarOnline.com reported, a judge ended Bynes' 9-year conservatorship on March 22, 2022, giving the child star the right to make her own personal and financial choices.
Bynes had been fighting to end her conservatorship after Britney Spears broke free of hers.
The former All That star was initially placed under a conservatorship in August 2013 following a string of bizarre incidents, including almost lighting her dog on fire. Her mom, Lynn, was given control of her finances, as well as her personal and medical affairs.
Lynn was also on board with ending the conservatorship. RadarOnline.com learned that her mother and psychiatrist had already signed off on the actress' freedom, with the latter giving glowing reviews of Bynes' transformation.
This isn't the first time she's been on a 5150 hold. Her doctor claimed she was no longer suffering from "thought disorders" and had been continuously testing negative for illicit substances.
“Ms. Bynes contends her condition has improved, and protection of the court is no longer necessary," the declaration stated.
Since ending her conservatorship, Bynes has made headlines for her on-again, off-again engagement with Paul Michael.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bynes' attorney and Paul for comment.