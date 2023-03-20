Amanda Bynes Hospitalized On Psychiatric Hold After Found Roaming L.A. Streets Without Clothing

Amanda Bynes is in the hospital on a 5150 psychiatric hold after she was found roaming around Los Angeles without any clothes on, RadarOnline.com has learned. The incident happened on Sunday morning, in which a nude Bynes allegedly flagged waved down a car and told the good samaritan she was coming down from having a psychotic episode.

The former Nickelodeon star reportedly called 911 herself and was taken to a nearby police station to be evaluated by mental health professionals, who determined the 36-year-old actress needed to be placed on a 5150 hold.

Bynes was not hurt during the incident.