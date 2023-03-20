Amanda Bynes Under 100 Pounds, Suspected Of Abusing Prescription Medication Before Psychiatric Break
Amanda Bynes was down to under 100 pounds when she was hospitalized and put on a 5150 psychiatric hold, RadarOnline.com has learned. The She's The Man actress, 36, reportedly suffered extreme weight loss before her psychiatric break, with sources suspecting she was abusing prescription medication.
Bynes was allegedly experiencing “startling and dramatic weight loss over the last few months,” with insiders telling The Blast she no longer weighed in the double digits.
The ex-Nickelodeon starlet has a history of Adderall use, although it has not been confirmed if she was taking the medication — or any — during her latest episode.
In 2018, Bynes addressed her struggles.
“I definitely abused Adderall,” she told Paper Magazine, saying she learned about the medication after “reading an article in a magazine that [called Adderall] ‘the new skinny pill’ and they were talking about how women were taking it to stay thin. I was like, ‘Well, I have to get my hands on that.’ ”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Bynes was hospitalized on a 5150 psychiatric hold after she was found roaming around Los Angeles without any clothes on.
The incident happened on Sunday, with Bynes allegedly flagging down a car and telling the good samaritan she was coming down from having a psychotic episode.
- Amanda Bynes Hospitalized On Psychiatric Hold After Found Roaming L.A. Streets Without Clothing
- Amanda Bynes & On-And-Off Fiancé Paul Michael Going Strong, Spotted Together 8 Months After Drama Spills On Social Media
- Amanda Bynes Debuts Shocking New Look As Former Child Star Reveals Career Change Following 9-Year Conservatorship
The actress reportedly called 911 herself and was taken to a nearby police station, where mental health professionals determined she needed to be placed on a 5150 hold.
Bynes will reportedly continue to get help from professionals for the next few days.
Her hospitalization comes just hours after she pulled out of an appearance last minute. Bynes was supposed to join her former All That costars at the '90s Con this past weekend, but she failed to show due to an undisclosed illness.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Bynes' latest psychotic break happened almost one year after her 9-year conservatorship was terminated. The Easy A star was placed under conservatorship in August 2013 following a string of bizarre incidents, including almost lighting her dog on fire.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bynes' lawyer for comment.