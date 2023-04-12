Your tip
Amanda Bynes’ Ex-Boyfriend Paul Michael Breaks Silence, Reveals Dramatic Breakup Preceded Actress’ Breakdown

Apr. 12 2023, Published 10:34 a.m. ET

Amanda Bynes’ on-again-off-again boyfriend, Paul Michael, revealed the two broke up days before the actress was found wandering the streets of Los Angeles without clothes, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Bynes' boyfriend broke his silence about the entertainer hours after she was released from the mental hospital. He claimed that they broke up two weeks before Amanda had her episode.

Michael told TMZ the breakup was caused after Bynes went missing for 3 days and then showed up with another man. He said he confronted her about the other man and the actress told him things were over with them.

Michael said he believed something happened to Bynes. He noted that she acted differently when she returned with the unidentified man.

He said he packed up his property and left the home they shared.

Michael said the breakup was shocking because he believed they were doing great. He said the actress was focused on her nail care business and in good spirits before the split and breakdown.

Bynes’ ex said he was shocked by her disappearance and actions. He has not spoken to her since the ordeal.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Bynes was walking in Downtown Los Angeles on March 19 with no clothes. She flagged down a stranger’s car and asked to use their phone.

The star called the police and told them she was having a psychotic episode. The police took Bynes to a local hospital where she was held on a 5150 hold for 3 and a half weeks.

Earlier this week, Bynes was released from a Southern California facility. Sources claimed the former child star has drastically improved and wants to get back to her normal life.

An insider said Bynes will begin outpatient treatment to keep her on the right path. The actress will work with doctors and specialists to make sure she’s on the right medication and receiving the proper therapy.

Bynes will live in her own home. Her parents have no plans to obtain another conservatorship and believe this incident was a one-off, sources claim.

The All That star has yet to speak publicly on the matter.

