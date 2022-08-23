Back On? Amanda Bynes Steps Out With 'Ex'-Fiancé Paul Michael Weeks After Split, Ending Their Engagement

Amanda, 36, opted for a gray tank top with a flannel button-up and sweatpants. Paul kept warm in a yellow hoodie and black shorts in photos obtained by Daily Mail.

The duo appeared to be in good spirits and potentially going strong again after it was rumored that Amanda and Paul went their separate ways in July, putting an end to their two-year relationship a little more than two weeks after calling off their engagement.

Drama exploded between the pair back in April when the Nickelodeon child star took to social media with bombshell accusations just one month after her nearly 9-year conservatorship was terminated.