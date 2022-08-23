Back On? Amanda Bynes Steps Out With 'Ex'-Fiancé Paul Michael Weeks After Split, Ending Their Engagement
Amanda Bynes was spotted out and about with her off-again, on-again fiancé Paul Michael weeks after reports of their split, Radar has learned.
Both were seen sans-rings as they enjoyed a stroll in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, looking comfortable in their casual ensembles.
Amanda, 36, opted for a gray tank top with a flannel button-up and sweatpants. Paul kept warm in a yellow hoodie and black shorts in photos obtained by Daily Mail.
The duo appeared to be in good spirits and potentially going strong again after it was rumored that Amanda and Paul went their separate ways in July, putting an end to their two-year relationship a little more than two weeks after calling off their engagement.
Drama exploded between the pair back in April when the Nickelodeon child star took to social media with bombshell accusations just one month after her nearly 9-year conservatorship was terminated.
Prior to her postings, RadarOnline.com learned that the Los Angeles Police Department paid a visit to their residence after Paul called the cops amid a verbal dispute.
"Paul told me that he stopped taking his medications … He vandalized his mom's home. He broke all of her pictures and put salmon under her bed," she shockingly alleged in a now-deleted social media post.
"His behavior is alarming, and I'm afraid of what he'll do," Amanda added, claiming he had relapsed before recanting her statements and clarifying they had a misunderstanding.
Paul later broke his silence in an exclusive statement to RadarOnline.com.
"Amanda thought I had a stash. I do not use drugs," he said to set the record straight. "That is a private matter and serious."
"I am now sober from a relapse that may have happened long in the past but I am not using now," Paul continued. "I drug-tested and it was negative. The drug test was clean. The relapse was not [of] any significance or a controlled or illegal substance."
The duo first met at a rehab facility. Paul and Amanda dated for a couple of months before the Easy A actress announced that she was "engaged to [the] love of my life" in February 2020.
In recent months, Amanda has been enjoying her newfound freedom after a judge in Ventura County gave the star back full control of her medical, financial, and personal decisions.